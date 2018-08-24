SIOUX CITY -- Eggs, flour and some spices can sure combine into some delectable foods, and waffles are among the best.
The annual National Waffle Day falls on the calendar today, so people who love the breakfast fare should consume them with dollops of syrups. And possibly some whipped cream, fruits or nuts.
When National Pancake Day rolls around, some restaurants give out free pancakes in return for free will donations to charities. There are no known National Waffle Day giveaways in Sioux City (for shame), but here are some key numbers about waffles.
14th: Century in which waffles are believed to first appear.
1953: The date Eggo brand Frozen Waffles were first sold in stores.
2016-17: The years Eggo waffles regained a foothold in popular culture and sales spiked, given the many times they were shown to be a staple in the diet of Eleven, a tween girl character in the hit Netflix sci-fi mystery series "Stranger Things."
218: Calories in a 7-inch diameter waffle (before toppings).
11: Grams of fat in 7-inch waffle.
$29.99 -- $844: Price range for waffle irons, from a basic model to the high end Eurodib Krampouz, for both home or commercial kitchen use.
2: Average number reported eaten by Americans per eating session (some people approach seven at the high end of the scale).
29: Most waffles consumed in 10 minutes in eating competition (2007).