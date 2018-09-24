The Simpsons’ 30th season premiere is scheduled to air at the end of September (9/30). In our excitement for this highly anticipated season, the team at All Home Connections put our heads together to create a report showing each state’s most popular animated sitcom.
Take a look at our map to find out what your state’s favorite animated sitcom is and what other states like to watch across the country. To see more, check out the full report here.
Here are some highlights from our key findings:
- The Simpsons and South Park are the longest-running animated sitcoms on the list, so it makes sense that people are still obsessed with these shows.
- It’s surprising that Rick and Morty didn’t rank higher, given a phenomenal cult following that’s big enough to warrant a nationwide Rick and Morty tour.
A Brief History of The Simpsons
You may not realize it, but The Simpsons premier on primetime television in 1989 marks several significant milestones in American animation—and TV history. Besides the numerous prestigious awards that the show has consistently received throughout its long run, its premier also marked a turning point in American attitudes toward cartoons written primarily for adult audiences.
The Simpsons effectively fathered an entirely new genre of television: the animated sitcom. In the 30 years since The Simpsons premiere, there have been dozens of politically savvy, tongue-in-cheek cartoons drawing enormous fanbases. Though you may not feel the same about The Simpsons as you once did, take a moment to consider that all of the series featured in our report are a testament to the show’s ongoing four-fingered legacy.