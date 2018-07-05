Five Iowa cities rank among the most dangerous cities for cyclists in the nation. The U.S. is becoming more dangerous for cyclists every year despite boasting 66 million cyclists. With summer in full swing, it’s more common to see cyclists on the road, and to raise awareness about the potential dangers, the team at Your Local Security has released their latest report on America’s Safest and Most Dangerous Cities for Cyclists.
Data Highlights
- Most of the Top 10 safest cities for cyclists are in California and other west coast states. The fact that Davis, Calif., is the safest city for cycling may be a testament to city leaders’ careful planning and bicycle education safety.
- Iowa dominates the majority of least-safe cities for cyclists in the US, even with the popular Ragbrai biking event being hosted in The Hawkeye State.
- Despite being a west coast city, Los Angeles is one of the least safe cities. Why isn’t Southern California as safe as Northern or Central California?
- Missoula, Montana had over 7% of residents report that they use cycling as a main method of transportation to get to work (#6 out of the cities we researched), yet Montana got a 0 for each of our bike law categories.
- 36 cities that currently have no protected bike lanes have either proposed or are currently working on building protected bike lanes.
- Alaska has some of the highest spending per capita ($9.71) despite the fact that they have very low percentages of commuters who bike (1.5% in Anchorage and 0% in the other cities we researched).
Top 10 Safest Cities:
1. DAVIS, California
2. BERKELEY, California
3.BOULDER, Colorado
4. EUGENE, Oregon
5. PALO ALTO, California
6. CHICO, California
7. MOUNTAIN VIEW, California
8. FORT COLLINS, Colorado
9. SANTA BARBARA, California
10. NEW HAVEN, Connecticut
10 Most Dangerous Cities:
1. LOS ANGELES, California
2. NEW YORK CITY, New York
3. WEBSTER CITY, Iowa
4. JAMESTOWN, North Dakota
5. FARGO, North Dakota
6. HOUSTON, Texas
7. WATERLOO, Iowa
8. SIOUX, Iowa
9. JOHNSTON, Iowa
10. DES MOINES, Iowa
Check out the full report here: https://www.yourlocalsecurity.com/blog/2018/07/02/safest-cities-america-cyclists/
- While Los Angeles ranked as the most dangerous city for cyclists, Webster City, Iowa, came in at a close 3rd place.
- Waterloo, Sioux City, Johnston, and Des Moines (in addition to Webster City) all made the list of the 10 most dangerous cities for cyclists.
- We noted that, with the exception of Los Angeles, the 10 most dangerous cities for cyclists have minimal bike laws. Additionally, all 10 cities have a higher percentage of fatal crashes and a lower percentage of commuters.
See the data for all 790 cities in the database below:
Information provided by Your Local Security.