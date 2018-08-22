On May 11, 1870, the Sioux City Daily Journal (as it was then called) ran a small item disparaging Sioux City's appearance in favor for the apparently better-looking Des Moines, where people planted flowers and kept their homes nicely painted.
It's hard to gauge today how Journal readers in 1870 reacted to their local newspaper telling them, condescendingly, that Des Moines houses were better than those in Sioux City.
The following is the text of the original piece:
Beautifying Homes.
If we were given to pilfering and had less regard for the truth, we should be strongly inclined to steal the following Des Moines Bulletin item, change the location to Sioux City and palm it off as our own: "Our citizens delight in the beautiful. Their love for it is remarkable. In very few Western cities do the people think they can bestow so much time on that which is pleasant to the eye as the residents of Des Moines do. It is shown in the handsome fences, nicely painted houses, pretty flower beds, neat trellises, graveled garden walks bordered with pinks, tulips, japonicas, lilies, and scores of other attractive things which cost comparatively little but are a continual joy to the owner."
When shall we be permitted to write such words upon our own motion and in behalf of our own people?