SIOUX CITY -- This may be my favorite time of year, in the sports world, at least.
Certainly is when it comes to telling my favorite sports tale.
While speaking with groups in public, I often talk about my meeting with then-Editor Larry Myhre of the Sioux City Journal. It came during the third week of August, in 2005.
With the encouragement of Editor Bruce Miller, who was then a managing editor of the Sioux City Journal, and the blessing of Myhre, I had started writing columns throughout Siouxland as early as 2004.
The pace and breadth gained some steam -- and, perhaps, a football following -- in the fall of 2005 when I proposed to Myhre that I drive to a football game in each of 10 Friday nights that autumn and return with a story. The tale, I said, wouldn't focus on the football particulars, but rather on the human-interest side of the evening.
Myhre grinned. "Let's see what you've got," he said, offering a challenge.
The 2005 season kicked-off for me on Aug. 26 at Dakota Valley High School as the Panthers hosted Akron-Westfield. I spent the first half asking around, seeing if there was anything special about this night. Again, I purposely wanted to avoid covering touchdowns and tackles, the kinds of statistics left for the Sports section at the Journal.
Ultimately, I witnessed Jeff Van Den Hul, a Dakota Valley assistant coach, racing from the parking lot to the sidelines as the second half kicked-ff. Van Den Hul, I would learn, had just sped from Unity Point Health-St. Luke's, where his wife, Lorynda Van Den Hul, had given birth -- at 8:12 p.m. -- to their son, who was yet to be named. (They named him Grant.)
Son Josh Van Den Hul, meantime, scored a touchdown right around 8:12 p.m.; I can still see Josh weaving and dodging his way through a host of Westerner defenders. It was the first TD of Josh Van Den Hul's varsity football career, a career that would, in time, take him to Wartburg College where he earned all-Iowa Conference honors for the Knights.
Josh Van Den Hul returned to Sioux City five years ago and has been on the sidelines assisting his father, who returned to coaching in 2013 following a 3-year hiatus. The Panthers earned runner-up honors one year ago in South Dakota's Class 11A. I think one of the Journal's final football photos of last season came on Nov. 11, 2017, a shot by photographer Jim Lee showing Coach Jeff Van Den Hul presenting the runner-up trophy to his team.
The Panthers, who finished 11-1 last year, start this season ranked No. 1 in South Dakota's Class 11A. Dakota Valley starts the year with a game at Dell Rapids on Friday.
The youngest Van Den Hul, Grant, who was born on that night 13 years ago, will follow the Panthers as he's done for years. He'll also be suiting up for his school, according to Lorynda, who told me Grant begins his junior high football career for Dakota Valley this fall.