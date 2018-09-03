For many Americans, Labor Day is simply a day off form work.
In reality, the first Monday in September represents the unofficial end of hot dog season (boo!) but the unofficial start of the NFL season (yay!)
Here are some more fun facts you'll need to understand Labor Day.
THANK GROVER CLEVELAND FOR YOUR DAY OFF
President Grover Cleveland made Labor Day an official federal holiday on June 28, 1894.
STAY SAFE ... AND OFF OF THE HIGHWAY
According to highway accident stats, Labor Day weekend is the most dangerous weekend to be traveling.
LABOR DAY IS FOR BARBECUERS
Well, actually, it's the third most popular holiday fr getting out the grills. The Fourth of July and Memorial Day is number one and two, respectively.
BLASPHEMY, IT IS NOT THE END OF SUMMER!
Some silly people have described Labor Day as being the "unofficial end" of summer. C'mon, fall doesn't come around 'till Sept. 23. Please don't jump the gun.
DOG DAYS MO MORE?
According to the National Hot Dog & Sausage Council, Labor Day is the end of hot dog season. Between you and me, I think it is still OK to toss a dog or two of the barbie.
BOOM TIME FOR BALLERS
The start of the NFL season as well as time when the Major League Baseball heats up. Why not become a coach potato for a while?
AND NOW, HERE IS YOUR FASHION UPDATE
Ever wonder who coined the phrase, "no white after Labor Day?" Probably the hoity-toity upper class. Labor Day means vacation time is over. Leave you lightweight, summer apparel in the back of the closet, please,.