A note published 119 years ago in the Sioux City Journal describes a phenomenon that has long since become well-known: while banks, post offices and government buildings are closed during certain holidays, many other people still have to report to work.
The following is the text of the original piece:
It was Labor Day.
But Little Attention Paid to the Anniversary in Sioux City.
Sioux City doesn't really know whether it observed Labor Day or not. A sort of half way celebration seemed to be in progress, but such institutions as the banks and public offices were the observers, while practically all of the big industrial establishments were running full blast with a full compliment of men.
The Sioux City Trades and Labor assembly some time ago decided to forego any celebration because of having had such a tremendous event on Independence day, and the enormous pressure of work in all lines of trade. A few places were closed, however, notably the barber shops.
At the city building all of the offices were closed, except the auditor's office for a short time in the morning. At the federal building the general delivery, stamp and money order departments were all closed from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. but the collections and delivery of mail continued as usual. At the court house all offices were closed except that of the clerk of the district court.
The weather observer shut up shop after he made his morning observations, but the weather kept on doing business at the old 90 degree in the shade stand, and all day long it was sweltering warm.
Every retail establishment of the city was open throughout the day, and general trade went on without interruption.