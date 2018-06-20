The World Health Organization (WHO) released its new International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11) on Monday. For the first time, "gaming disorder" is classified as a mental health condition. The WHO defines gaming disorder as "a pattern of persistent or recurrent" gaming behavior that takes precedence over other life interests and daily activities and results in "significant impairment in personal, family, social, educational, occupational or other important areas of functioning."
Here is a list of signs and symptoms of gaming disorder:
- Loss of time -- A person may lose track of time while playing video games. An hour may seem like only 20 minutes.
- Isolation -- An individual with a video game addiction may spend the bulk of their free time playing video games instead of interacting with family and friends or participating in hobbies they once enjoyed.
- Obsessive thoughts -- Video games may dominate a person's thoughts and conversations.
- Physical reactions -- People addicted to video games have reported suffering from physical aches and pains.
- General emotional or behavioral disturbances -- Displaying explosive anger when someone walks in front of the TV or throwing a video game controller in frustration could be indicative of an addiction.
- Illegal acts -- Committing crimes to continue playing video games, such as stealing money.