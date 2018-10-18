SIOUX CITY -- Democratic challenger Fred Hubbell debated issues for an hour with Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday at a Sioux City college, less than three weeks to the November 6 election.
Hubbell and Reynolds, a Republican, notably discussed Trump administration tariffs on China and recent sexual harassment cases present in Iowa government. Those were two of the 10 topics that three moderators brought up over the hour, which was watched by about 300 people at Morningside College and untold others on three television stations.
Here are some key things that transpired Wednesday.
1. A reminder that officeseekers in debates don't always directly answer questions.
Moderators Matt Breen and Ron Steele in particular asked pointed questions designed to elicit straightforward replies, "Will you say tonight on this stage...," but Reynolds and Hubbell sometimes took their questions in other directions or onto longstanding campaign talking points.
There was one particular question that seemed like a layup for Hubbell, who routinely laments the lack of funding increases for Iowa K-12 schools beyond the 1 percent and 1.1 percent of the last two years. A lot of Democrats say that amount needs to be 4 percent annually, but when questioned on the right allowable growth, Hubbell didn't give a particular percentage. Reynolds also didn't mention a specific amount.
2. Debate watchers said they didn't learn a lot in the debate or that it may not have changed minds.
Several people right after the debate said they wanted more specifics and direct answers. Among the many such things I heard after the debate, one included, "I had hoped I'd hear some actual plans from these two now, to help me vote later."
University of Northern Iowa Political Science Professor Chris Larimer on Thursday tweeted, "Very unlikely the debate persuaded anyone to cross party lines. More about mobilizing and energizing the base, and potentially reaching out to intermittent voters within each party."
3. Reynolds made the most Siouxland references.
She showed she recognized the debate was held in Northwest Iowa, and peppered her answers with mentions of area businesses and a school district. Among those, Reynolds cited the CF Industries $2 billion expansion, the Seaboard Triumph business and the career academy of the Sioux City School District. The latter two were places the governor visited earlier this month in Sioux City.
4. Moderators kept the debate moving.
The trio said they would keep answers to a set time, with 30 second rebuttals by the candidates. They enforced that with precision, cutting off answers just as Reynolds and Hubbell got rolling in some cases. That made the debate choppy at times, but there certainly was a level playing field.
5. The one applause line.
At the very beginning, the moderators said people at the Eppley Auditorium venue were to be quiet, to not applaud or make other noise, so the answers could be heard. (As an aside, there was a problem with that, as the sound system didn't send the audio with much volume through the auditorium. Some people had to strain to hear the proceedings.)
There was one time when the audience broke that rule. When Hubbell, in discussing abortion, said, "I am an unabashed supporter of Roe v. Wade," a smattering of applause burst forth. That was briefly followed by some dismissive shushing.
By the way, the third and final gubernatorial debate is scheduled Sunday in Davenport.