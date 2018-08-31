Awards season is coming -- just like winter.
That means the fall film season is filled with movies that could be Oscar bait.
Here are the five most likely:
LIFE ITSELF (Sept. 21) – Get the Kleenex. In this drama, we get the kind of relationship entanglements we find in “This Is Us.” Oscar Isaac and Olivia Wilde get to connect the dots. Dan Fogelman, who created “Us,” wrote this.
A STAR IS BORN (Oct. 5) – Bradley Cooper goes all Barbra Streisand in this remake. He directed, stars in and composed music for the film. Lady Gaga plays his muse and, yup, she gets a chance to sing out, even if it’s not with Streisand.
FIRST MAN (Oct. 12) – Ryan Gosling plays Neil Armstrong in this look at the first man to walk on the moon. Damien Chazelle (his boss on “La La Land”) directs.
BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY (Nov. 2) – Rami Malek prepped for years to play Freddie Mercury in the big-screen bio. Look how much he resembles the pop star. Then, think: Oscar.
BOY ERASED (Nov. 2) – Lucas Hedges, a man who’s in more Oscar-winning films than Timothee Chalamet, plays a boy sent to gay conversion therapy camp. Nicole Kidman plays his mom and both are well-versed in awards season.