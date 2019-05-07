{{featured_button_text}}

2019 Country House (awarded win after Maximum Security was disqualified)

2018 Justify

YE Year End Top Sports Photos

Mike Smith rides Justify to victory during the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs on May 5, 2018, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

2017 Always Dreaming

APTOPIX Kentucky Derby Horse Racing

John Velazquez rides Always Dreaming to victory in the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

2016 Nyquist

Kentucky Derby Horse Racing

FILE - In this May 7, 2016, file photo, Mario Gutierrez rides Nyquist to victory during the 142nd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. The 143rd Kentucky Derby is one of the most wide open in years. There's no "it" horse like last year's winner Nyquist or American Pharoah in 2015 or California Chrome in 2014. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

2015 American Pharoah

Kentucky Derby Horse Racing

FILE - In this May 2, 2015 file photo, jockey Victor Espinoza celebrates aboard American Pharoah after winning the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. The 143rd Kentucky Derby is one of the most wide open in years. There's no "it" horse like last year's winner Nyquist or American Pharoah in 2015 or California Chrome in 2014. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

2014 California Chrome

2014: Kentucky Derby

Five years ago: California Chrome pulled away down the stretch for a dominant win at the 140th Kentucky Derby. 

2013 Orb

2012 I'll Have Another

Mario Gutierrez, I'll Have Anothe

Jockey Mario Gutierrez rides I'll Have Another to victory in the 138th Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday at Churchill downs in Louisville, Ky.

2011 Animal Kingdom

2010 Super Saver

2009 Mine That Bird

2008 Big Brown

APTOPIX Kentucky Derby Horse Racing

Kent Desormeaux rides Big Brown to a during the 134th Kentucky Derby Saturday, May 3, 2008, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

2007 Street Sense

2006 Barbaro

2005 Giacomo

2004 Smarty Jones

2003 Funny Cide

In a 2002 file image, War Emblem, right, with Victor Espinoza up and trained by Bob Baffert, wins the 128th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

In a 2002 file image, War Emblem, right, with Victor Espinoza up and trained by Bob Baffert, wins the 128th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. (Ron Garrison/Lexington Herald-Leader/TNS)

2002 War Emblem

2001 Monarchos

2000 Fusaichi Pegasus

ANTLEY CHARISMATIC

Jockey Chris Antley, center, aboard Charismatic signals his win after crossing the finish line to capture the 125th running of the Kentucky Derby, Saturday, May 1, 1999, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Al Berhman)

1999 Charismatic

1998 Real Quiet

1997 Silver Charm

1996 Grindstone

1995 Thunder Gulch

1994 Go for Gin

1993 Sea Hero

1992 Lil E. Tee

Antley

Jockey Chris Antley poses with Strike the Gold (4) in the winner's circle at the 117th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, May 4, 1991. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

1991 Strike the Gold

1990 Unbridled

1989 Sunday Silence

1988 Winning Colors

1987 Alysheba

1986 Ferdinand

1985 Spend A Buck

1984 Swale

Kentucky Derby

Laffit Pincay, Jr., is congratulated on his way to the winner's circle after he rode Swale to victory in, Saturday, May 5, 1984 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville. (AP Photo)

1983 Sunny's Halo

1982 Gato Del Sol

1981 Pleasant Colony

1980 Genuine Risk

1979 Spectacular Bid

1978 Affirmed

Triple Crown Horse Racing

FILE - In this May 8, 1977 file photo, Seattle Slew, Jean Cruguet up, crosses finish line to win 103rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Run Dusty Run, left of Seattle Slew, finished second, and Sanhedrin, just to right of Seattle Slew, finished third. Seattle Slew won the Triple Crown in 1977.

1977 Seattle Slew

1976 Bold Forbes

1975 Foolish Pleasure

1974 Cannonade

1973 Secretariat

Ron Turcotte, Secretariat

In this June 9, 1973 file photo, jockey Ron Turcotte walks Secretariat towards the winners circle after they captured the Triple Crown by winning the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.

1972 Riva Ridge

1971 Canonero II

1970 Dust Commander

1969 Majestic Prince

1968 Forward Pass

1967 Proud Clarion

KENTUCKY DERBY 1966

This photo shows Kauai King (8), Advocator (3) and Blue Skyer (12), left, racing down home stretch at Churchill Downs during the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Ky., on May 7, 1966. The horses finished in that order. (AP Photo)

1966 Kauai King

1965 Lucky Debonair

1964 Northern Dancer

NORTHERN DANCER WINS KENTUCKY

Jockey Willie Hartack leads his mount Northern Dancer to victory at the 90th running of the Kentucky Derby, at Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kent., May 2, 1964. Coming in second is Hill Rise, ridden by Willie Shoemaker, followed by Roman Brother, at rail; The Scoundrel, and Quadrangle, from left. (AP Photo)

1963 Chateaugay

1962 Decidedly

1961 Carry Back

1960 Venetian Way

1959 Tomy Lee

Kentucky Derby Winner Tim Tam

Tim Tam, No. 3, bested Lincoln Road, No. 7, on May 3, 1958 in the 84th Kentucky Derby and is shown about two lengths before the finish. On the outside is third place Noureddin. Tim Tam was Calumet Farm's seventh Kentucky Derby winner. (AP Photo)

1958 Tim Tam

1957 Iron Liege

1956 Needles

1955 Swaps

Willie Shoemaker

Willie Shoemaker waves his cap from Swaps as he stands in winner’s circle after capturing Kentucky Derby May 7, 1955. (AP Photo)

1954 Determine

1953 Dark Star

1952 Hill Gail

1951 Count Turf

Kentucky Derby

Count Turf wears garland of roses and carries Conn McCreary from winners circle at Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 1951, after winning the 77th running of the Kentucky Derby. J.J. Amiel, New York restaurant and real estate man, owner of the horse, leads him from the circle. A son of Count Fleet, the winner was purchased at the Saratoga Sales by Amiel for $3,700. (AP Photo)

1950 Middleground

1949 Ponder

1948 Citation

1947 Jet Pilot

1946 Assault

Kentucky Derby

Wearing a garland of Roses, Assault stands in the Kentucky Derby winner's circle, May 4, 1946 at Louisville, with (left to right) Mrs. Robert J. Kleberg, Jr.; Jockey Warren Mehrtens; and owner Robert J. Kleberg, Jr. of King Ranch, Texas. (AP Photo)

1945 Hoop, Jr.

1944 Pensive

1943 Count Fleet

1942 Shut Out

1941 Whirlaway

1940 Gallahadion

Kentucky Derby

With trainer Roy Waldron holding on to the bridle and Jockey Carroll Bierman in the saddle, Gallahadion gets a few flowers for a mile and a quarter canter annually the Kentucky Derby in Louisville on May 4, 1940. (AP Photo)

1939 Johnstown

1938 Lawrin

1937 War Admiral

1936 Bold Venture

Omaha Saunders

Omaha, with jockey Willie Saunders on, approaches the finish line to win the 61st running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, Ky., May 4, 1935. Roman Soldier is in second place. (AP Photo)

1935 Omaha

1934 Cavalcade

1933 Brokers Tip

1932 Burgoo King

1931 Twenty Grand

1930 Gallant Fox

Race Horse Gallant Fox

Famous jockey "The Earl of Sande" up on his third Kentucky Derby winner Gallant Fox after the finish of the classic at Churchill Downs, Kentucky on May 19, 1930. (AP Photo)

1929 Clyde Van Dusen

1928 Reigh Count

1927 Whiskery

1926 Bubbling Over

1925 Flying Ebony

1924 Black Gold

BLACK GOLD

Black Gold, the 1924 Kentucky Derby winner, is shown in 1927 at an unknown location. (AP Photo)

1923 Zev

1922 Morvich

1921 Behave Yourself

1920 Paul Jones

1919 Sir Barton

1918 Exterminator

1917 Omar Khayyam

1916 George Smith

1915 Regret

1914 Old Rosebud

1913 Donerail

1912 Worth

1911 Meridan

1910 Donau

1909 Wintergreen

1908 Stone Street

1907 Pink Star

1906 Sir Huon

1905 Agile

1904 Elwood

1903 Judge Himes

1902 Alan-a-Dale

1901 His Eminence

1900 Lieut. Gibson

1899 Manuel

1898 Plaudit

1897 Typhoon II

1896 Ben Brush

1895 Halma

1894 Chant

1893 Lookout

1892 Azra

1891 Kingman

1890 Riley

1889 Spokane

1888 MacBeth II

1887 Montrose

1886 Ben Ali

1885 Joe Cotton

1884 Buchanan

1883 Leonatus

1882 Apollo

1881 Hindoo

1880 Fonso

1879 Lord Murphy

1878 Day Star

1877 Baden Baden

1876 Vagrant

1875 Aristides

