Ever wonder what the smallest city in Siouxland is?
The honor goes to the village of Sholes, Nebraska, which has a population of 20. The next-smallest area town is nearly double that size, at 39.
Here's a list of the top 10 tiniest incorporated areas in Siouxland, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Small but mighty, their populations add up to 549.
How many have you been to?
1. Sholes
Population: 20
County: Wayne (Nebraska)
2. Aspinwall
Population: 39
County: Crawford (Iowa)
3. Buck Grove
Population: 42
County: Crawford (Iowa)
4. Gillett Grove
Population: 49
County: Clay (Iowa)
5. Rodney
Population: 58
County: Monona (Iowa)
6. Utica
Population: 64
County: Yankton (South Dakota)
7. Turin
Population: 65
County: Monona (Iowa)
8. Rossie
Population: 70
County: Clay (Iowa)
9. Waterbury
Population: 70
County: Dixon (Nebraska)
10. Greenville
Population: 72
County: Clay (Iowa)