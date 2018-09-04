Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Rossie sign

The sign welcoming folks to Rossie, Iowa, says it's a three-horse town. When the sign was made, it was. Rossie, however, no longer offers groceries and beer, two of the three "horses" referenced.

 Tim Gallagher, Sioux City Journal

Ever wonder what the smallest city in Siouxland is?

The honor goes to the village of Sholes, Nebraska, which has a population of 20. The next-smallest area town is nearly double that size, at 39. 

Here's a list of the top 10 tiniest incorporated areas in Siouxland, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Small but mighty, their populations add up to 549. 

How many have you been to? 

1. Sholes

Population: 20

County: Wayne (Nebraska)

2. Aspinwall

Population: 39

County: Crawford (Iowa)

3. Buck Grove 

Population: 42

County: Crawford (Iowa)

4. Gillett Grove

Population: 49

County: Clay (Iowa) 

5. Rodney

Population: 58

County: Monona (Iowa)

6. Utica

Population: 64

County: Yankton (South Dakota)

7. Turin

Population: 65

County: Monona (Iowa)

8. Rossie

Population: 70

County: Clay (Iowa)

9. Waterbury

Population: 70

County: Dixon (Nebraska)

10. Greenville

Population: 72

County: Clay (Iowa)

