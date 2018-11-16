SIOUX CITY -- The Queen biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody" is proving to be box office gold, and it is sending people back to dig into the vast discography of the group led by Freddie Mercury.
"Bohemian Rhapsody" was the top film in its first week of release, raking in $50 million the November 2-4 weekend, then grossing more the following weekdays, and reaching $100 million by the end of the second weekend through November 11.
The film has primarily attracted average reviews, for a storyline that is by-the-numbers and portrays events that never happened, among curious choices made by the filmmakers. But the acting is top notch, including how actor Rami Malek inhabits the lead role of Mercury, and the music presentations are highly entertaining.
Queen burst onto the scene in the mid-1970s, with a series of hits that ran for a strong 10-year period to 1984. They had four top 10 hits, including two that soared to No. 1 on the Billboard charts. Here are the top six charting Queen songs.
(1) Queen had a great year in 1980, when landing both chart-toppers. "Another One Bites The Dust" was No. 1 in October of that year, and the bass line that drove the song became ear candy for hundreds of thousands of people. Bassist John Deacon wrote the song that has surpassed seven million in units sold.
(2) "Crazy Little Thing Called Love"
A second huge hit from "The Game" album was this rockabilly throwback. Mercury didn't play guitar on a lot of songs, but he did for this one that reached No. 1 on Billboard in February 1980.
(3) "Bohemian Rhapsody"
This most distinctive of all Queen songs reached No. 2. Mercury delved deep in his quest to combine rock and opera, and the song has a suite of styles, from four-part harmonies to unvarnished piano to multi-tracked "Galileos" to a Brian May solo that rocks really hard. This shows Mercury's incredible vocal range and is on many Top Ever lists, but it was derided on release by critics and others.
It came from the 1975 "A Night at the Opera" album and the so-called Four Faces promotional video (before the advent of MTV) pushed forward how music videos could look.
(4) "We Are The Champions"
This song hit No. 4 in February 1978, and has remained a staple (along with the companion "We Will Rock You) for sporting events for 40 years since.
(5) "Body Language"
Following the success of "Another One Bites The Dust," the band veered to a more disco and synth direction. The "Hot Space" album was a comedown from "The Game," but nonetheless had a big hit in "Body Language," which reached No. 11 in June 1982.
(6) "Killer Queen"
The lyrical playfulness of Mercury was on display in the first true radio hit that people came to know in summer 1975. "Killer Queen" reached No. 12, amid lyrics that are guaranteed to blow your mind, anytime.
Of course, music fans have their own faves from Queen songs as diverse as "Play The Game," "Radio Gaga," "Fat Bottomed Girls" and "I Want to Break Free."
Aside from the chart success as a measuring stick, this writer would put the five best Queen songs as "Killer Queen," "You're My Best Friend," which rose to No. 16 in July 1976, "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Somebody to Love" and "Under Pressure," an empathetic duet with David Bowie that hit No. 29 in January 1982.