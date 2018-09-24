We’ve all seen it as we stroll down the sidewalk, drive down the highway, or even if we head to the park: ugly, abandoned items, such as furniture, old mattresses or appliances like washing machines, just waiting to become someone else’s problem, rather than that of the person who left them there.
Illegal dumping of trash is becoming an increasing problem in towns and cities, whether it’s because people are just becoming lazier and more thoughtless, or because they genuinely believe there’s a service which will come and take away their unwanted trash. But while we can all agree it’s a blight on our neighborhoods and green spaces, not to mention a financial burden on the authorities who then have to dispose of it somehow, how many of us are actually guilty of behaving like this ourselves?
Leading mattress review site, Sleepopolis, wanted to find out, so they surveyed 2,250 Americans to see if any would own up to doing it. And, quite shockingly, just under a quarter of Iowans admit to having done so! 23% of residents in towns and cities across The Hawkeye State have done just this – left their old, no-longer-useful possessions somewhere, rather than taking the proper and correct course of action, which is to arrange collection by the local authorities, or taken their trash to official dumping grounds.
State by state, Sleepopolis found that the worst culprits reside in Kentucky, with 43% of respondents admitting to having dumped debris illegally. While the most law-abiding were those from the Last Frontier State, with only 5% of Alaskans having admitted to this – presumably they are loathe to spoil their wild and rugged scenery.
To find out how the rest of America compares, check out our interactive map.
Created by Sleepopolis • View larger version
The survey found that the most popular items Iowans dump are TVs, at 47% - perhaps unsurprisingly, given the rate at which TV technology improves – followed by old mattresses (21%). Fridges-freezers came third (15%), followed by furniture (8%), computers (7%) and washing machines or dryers (4%); most of these can be big, heavy and unwieldy to carry far, which might explain why those are more likely to get dumped.
But are we disposing of these items somewhere thoughtful and considerate? Well, the 59% of us who put them in someone else’s dumpster possibly are, but not the 24% who just leave trash on the sidewalk (not only ugly to look at but possibly dangerous if people were to trip over them), or the 7% who sneak into a parking lot and just dump their debris there. Definitely not the 7% who leave items in their local park, the 3% who leave stuff on or by the highway, and certainly not the 1% dump their trash in the local river or lake. Not cool, people!
The survey also revealed that a fairly significant 46% of respondents do think that public services to remove large, unwanted items like old mattresses need improvement – such as being easy to locate or contact, and readily available in their area. Perhaps encouragingly, however, 71% of people do say they try to recycle as much as possible (there’s even a specific mattress-recycling initiative in California, called Bye Bye Mattress, for example – you can find out more here: https://sleepopolis.com/blog/mattress-recycling-california/), and 25% of people said they would report a neighbor who they saw illegally dumping trash.
‘Illegal dumping is just wrong, period,’ says Logan Block from Sleepopolis. ‘It looks bad, and it can be damaging for the environment, too. Yes, items can go out of date, or out of style, and need replacing, but next time you need to dispose of something, please do it safely – and legally.’