With summer winding down and back-to-school season in full swing, the personal-finance website WalletHub released two reports to celebrate the holiday weekend. WalletHub’s Best Labor Day Deals & Sales report gives shoppers a roadmap to savings. Its Labor Day Fun Facts report helps to educate and entertain consumers with stats on all aspects of the holiday – from hotdogs and history to financials and 5Ks. You can find highlights from each below.
Best Labor Day Deals & Sales
Treadmills are the best items to buy in September, relative to the rest of the year.
2018’s 10 best Labor Day deals are:
1. Whirlpool Dishwasher – 43.40% off
2. Inspiron 11 3000 Laptop - 35.00% off
3. Realspace Leather Chair - 35.72% off
4. Moto Z2 Force - 44.44% off
5. Leather Tote, Peachy Pink - 40.00% off
6. Gourmet Griddle - 25.00% off
7. NFL Jerseys - 33.33% off
8. Insignia 32" Smart TV - 27.78% off
9. Beautyrest Mattress - 64.03% off
10. Gemini Loudspeaker Pack - 40.00% off