Subscribe for 33¢ / day

With summer winding down and back-to-school season in full swing, the personal-finance website WalletHub released two reports to celebrate the holiday weekend. WalletHub’s Best Labor Day Deals & Sales report gives shoppers a roadmap to savings. Its Labor Day Fun Facts report helps to educate and entertain consumers with stats on all aspects of the holiday – from hotdogs and history to financials and 5Ks. You can find highlights from each below.

Best Labor Day Deals & Sales

Treadmills are the best items to buy in September, relative to the rest of the year.

2018’s 10 best Labor Day deals are:

1. Whirlpool Dishwasher – 43.40% off 

2. Inspiron 11 3000 Laptop - 35.00% off 

3. Realspace Leather Chair - 35.72% off 

4. Moto Z2 Force - 44.44% off 

5. Leather Tote, Peachy Pink - 40.00% off

6. Gourmet Griddle - 25.00% off

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

7. NFL Jerseys - 33.33% off

8. Insignia 32" Smart TV - 27.78% off

9. Beautyrest Mattress - 64.03% off

10. Gemini Loudspeaker Pack - 40.00% off

Labor Day Fun Facts

Source: WalletHub
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments