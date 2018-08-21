Have you ever thought how much fun it would be to go to the biggest college football game each weekend? I have and I wanted to come up with a schedule for a road trip to a huge game every week. I quickly noticed though that some teams I saw a lot of. I had three Alabama games, three Oklahoma games and two for both Ohio State and Texas A&M. I decided it would be more of a challenge, and therefore more fun, to come up with a trip where you’d never see the same team play twice.
It was fairly tough. Some weeks don’t have many good games. Other weeks have a lot of great games. I had to pass over some pretty good non-conference games to make room for conference games that will probably play a major role in the national title race. Auburn playing Washington in week one is probably the best non-conference game, but picking that would mean you couldn’t see Stanford at Washington in week 10 or Auburn at Alabama in week 13. The sacrifices we make. Anyways, here’s your ultimate college football road trip. 16 weeks and 32 different teams.
Week 0
Game: Hawaii at Colorado State (Fort Collins, Colorado at CSU Stadium)
Time: Aug. 25 at 6:30 p.m.
Honorable mention: Wyoming at New Mexico State
The skinny: There are only four FBS games this week and two feature an FCS team. This one basically wins by default because Colorado State has a nicer stadium than New Mexico State.
Let’s move on to the real season.
Week 1
Game: Michigan at Notre Dame (South Bend, Indiana at Notre Dame Stadium)
Time: Sept. 1 at 2:30 p.m.
Honorable mention: Miami vs. LSU; Virginia Tech at Florida State; Louisville vs. Alabama; Washington vs. Auburn; Tennessee vs. West Virginia; Florida Atlantic at Oklahoma
The skinny: After last week’s appetizer, this is a heck of a main course. Two long-time rivals play for the first time since 2014, a 31-0 Notre Dame win. How will Jim Harbaugh fair in his first game against Notre Dame since a 37-14 win in 2010 when he was still coaching Stanford?
One advantage this game has over Washington vs. Auburn is that this game is actually on a college campus. Those are more fun to attend than neutral site games played at NFL stadiums.
Week 2
Game: Iowa State at Iowa (Iowa City, Iowa at Kinnick Stadium)
Time: Sept. 8 at 4 p.m.
Honorable mention: Clemson at Texas A&M; UCLA at Oklahoma; Georgia at South Carolina; Mississippi State at Kansas State; Penn State at Pittsburgh; USC at Stanford
The skinny: Last year Iowa won in Ames 44-41 in overtime. This year, both teams are coming off an 8-5 season and return their starting quarterbacks.
These in-state rivals do not care for each other, so you’re getting a nice rivalry game the first two weeks of the season. If this year’s game is half as good as last year’s, then you’re definitely getting your money’s worth.
Week 3
Game: Missouri at Purdue (West Lafayette, Indiana at Ross-Ade Stadium)
Time: Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m.
Honorable mention: UCF at North Carolina; LSU at Auburn; West Virginia at NC State; Ohio State vs. TCU; USC at Texas; Washington at Utah
The skinny: Last year, this game was a dud. Purdue won 35-3. Why would I think this year will be better? Well, Mizzou quarterback Drew Lock started last season slowly, just like the Tigers. Missouri started 1-5 but finished the season with a 7-6 record, thanks largely to Lock throwing for 3,964 yards and 44 touchdowns.
Purdue had its own resurgence last year. The Boilermakers went 7-6 and finished with their first winning record in a season since 2011.
Either way, this game should feature many points scored.
Week 4
Game: Florida Atlantic at UCF (Orlando, Florida at Spectrum Stadium)
Time: Sept. 21 (Friday) at 6 p.m.
Honorable mention: Wisconsin at Iowa; Nebraska at Michigan; Stanford at Oregon; Clemson at Georgia Tech; Notre Dame at Wake Forest; TCU at Texas; Florida at Tennessee; Texas A&M at Alabama
The skinny: I mentioned lots of points being scored in the last game. This game could double that. Last year, both UCF and Florida Atlantic had surprise seasons thanks in part to great offenses. UCF finished first last year number one in points per game (48.2) while Florida Atlantic finished eighth (40.6).
Plus, I wanted at least one week featuring a pair of Group of Five teams other than week zero when I had no choice.
If you didn’t like the games over the last three weeks, don’t worry. Things pick up quickly starting next week.
Week 5
Game: Ohio State at Penn State (University Park, Pennsylvania at Beaver Stadium)
Time: Sept. 29 at TBA
Honorable mention: Florida at Mississippi State; Michigan at Northwestern; Florida State at Louisville; Stanford at Notre Dame
The skinny: Now we’re getting into the meat of the schedule. The Big 10 East is loaded and both Michigan and Michigan State will get their say in who wins the division. There’s a good chance that the winner of this game wins the east.
Since 2012, Ohio State has only lost three conference games during the regular season. One of the three was a 24-21 loss at Penn State in 2016.
Week 6
Game: Texas vs. Oklahoma (Dallas, Texas at Cotton Bowl)
Time: Oct. 6 at TBA
Honorable mention: Florida State at Miami; Notre Dame at Virginia Tech; Auburn at Mississippi State; Utah at Stanford
The skinny: This is one of the few neutral site games that works great. Every year, the two teams play in Dallas during the Texas State Fair. The two universities are 368.9 miles apart and Dallas is almost exactly in the middle. Oklahoma’s campus is 189.3 miles from Dallas while Austin’s is 193.9. Half the crowd is burnt orange and the other half is crimson.
Seven of the last 11 years, the game has been decided by eight points or less. It could also end up being a preview of the Big 12 title game in December, only this one has fried Twinkies and Oreo’s available for purchase.
Last year, Oklahoma jumped out to a 20-0 lead and still had to score late to win 29-24.
Week 7
Game: Georgia at LSU (Baton Rouge, Louisiana at Tiger Stadium)
Time: Oct. 13 at TBA
Honorable mention: Washington at Oregon; Michigan State at Penn State; Wisconsin at Michigan; UCF at Memphis; Pittsburgh at Notre Dame
The skinny: Georgia looks to have another great season after playing in the national title game a year ago. If they want to get back to that game this season, they’ll probably have to beat LSU in Death Valley.
LSU is 28-6 at home over the last five seasons and 28-4 at home against teams not named Alabama.
There’s a strong chance that this game is at night, so you probably don’t need too much more incentive to see this game at Tiger Stadium.
Week 8
Game: Arizona at UCLA (Pasadena, California at Rose Bowl)
Time: Oct. 20 at TBA
Honorable mention: Oklahoma at TCU, Michigan at Michigan State; USC at Utah; Oregon at Washington State
The skinny: This game comes with three strong advantages for the traveler. First, you get to see a game in the Rose Bowl. Second, you get to see Chip Kelly back in college football and the Pac 12. And third, you can see Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate in action.
It was tough to pick against Oklahoma at TCU and Michigan at Michigan State, but this is a solid backup plan. Plus, this way you get to see Michigan at Notre Dame and the Red River Rivalry.
Week 9
Game: Clemson at Florida State (Tallahassee, Florida at Doak Campbell Stadium)
Time: Oct. 27 at TBA
Honorable mention: Texas at Oklahoma State; Iowa at Penn State
The skinny: Florida State has been incredibly difficult to beat at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles are 34-6 at home since 2012, and that includes last season when a young and injury-riddled team struggled to a 3-3 home record. Clemson is 1-2 in games played at Doak Campbell Stadium in that time frame with a 37-34 win in 2016 and a 23-17 overtime loss in 2014.
Clemson is loaded with talent and does not play an overly difficult schedule. This is arguably the toughest game of the regular season for the Tigers.
Week 10
Game: Stanford at Washington (Seattle, Washington at Husky Stadium)
Time: Nov. 3 at TBA
Honorable mention: Penn State at Michigan; Louisville at Clemson; Florida State at NC State; West Virginia at Texas; Texas A&M at Auburn; Alabama at LSU; UCLA at Oregon
The skinny: Oregon has a star quarterback and will be very good this fall, but this is probably the game that decides who wins both the Pac 12 North and the conference title game. Both teams return star running backs. Stanford’s Bryce Love ran for 2,118 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. Washington’s Myles Gaskin has run for at least 1,300 yards in each of the past three seasons. If you like your football to look like a street fight, this is probably the game for you.
Last year, Stanford upset ninth-ranked Washington 30-22 at Stanford.
Week 11
Game: TCU at West Virginia (Morgantown, West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium)
Time: Nov. 10 at TBA
Honorable mention: Wisconsin at Penn State; Mississippi State at Alabama; Auburn at Georgia; Oregon at Utah; Ohio State at Michigan State; Oklahoma State at Oklahoma; Florida State at Notre Dame
The skinny: If you didn’t love last week’s street fight, then this game is probably the one for you. West Virginia quarterback Will Grier threw for 3,490 yards and 34 touchdowns despite missing a pair of games. TCU should be plenty good as well. The Horned Frogs, arguably the most under-appreciated team in the country, have won at least 11 games in three of the last four years.
Plus, if West Virginia wins, you may have the chance to see some burning couches.
TCU won 31-24 last season.
Week 12
Game: Miami at Virginia Tech (Blacksburg, Virginia at Lane Stadium)
Time: November 17 at TBA
Honorable mention: West Virginia at Oklahoma State; Michigan State at Nebraska; USC at UCLA;
The skinny: Virginia Tech has one of the best entrances in college football. It’s even better with a full crowd for a big game. This game checks that box confidently. These teams don’t like each other and the winner will probably play in the ACC title game.
Week 13
Game: Auburn at Alabama (Tuscaloosa, Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium)
Time: November 24 at TBA
Honorable mention: Notre Dame at USC; Nebraska at Iowa; Oklahoma at West Virginia; Stanford at UCLA; Florida at Florida State; LSU at Texas A&M; Oklahoma State at TCU; Michigan at Ohio State;
The skinny: This is arguably the best rivalry in all of collegiate sports. These two teams hate each other with the fury of a thousand suns. They will both probably be great again this season too.
Auburn won 26-14 at home last year, but Alabama went on to win the national title. Will the Crimson Tide get revenge for their lone loss last season or will the Tigers stun Alabama again?
Week 14
Game: Mountain West Championship Game (TBA)
Time: December 1 at TBA
Honorable mention: Every other conference championship game
The skinny: Look, we don’t know who’s playing in any of the conference title games yet. The ACC, Big 10, Big 12, Pac 12 and SEC title games will probably all feature at least one team you’ve seen already.
So here’s the deal. This one time, you can go see whatever game you want. The SEC game will probably be Alabama and Georgia. If you want to go to that game, that’s fine.
It is worth noting though that the Mountain West title game is played on the campus of the team with the better record. Sometimes that’s more fun than a neutral site game. What’s that? You already boarded a plane for Atlanta to see the SEC game?
Week 15
Game: Army vs. Navy (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field)
Time: Dec. 8 at 2 p.m.
Honorable mention: None, this is the only college football game this week.
The skinny: Not too long ago, this game was kind of an afterthought. Navy hired Paul Johnson and then Ken Niumatalolo after Johnson left for Georgia Tech and the Midshipmen won 14 straight starting in 2002. But Army rebounded and the Black Knights have won the last two meetings (21-17 in 2016 and 14-13 last year) under Jeff Monken. Can Army repeat last season with another 10-win campaign and a win over Navy?