STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Josh Werge, who led the Storm Lake Tornadoes to the team's first state football playoff appearance in the fall of 2016, returned to Storm Lake this autumn as a student at Buena Vista University and a tailback on the Beavers' football team.
Werge scored his first collegiate touchdown in a season-opening victory over Hamline University on Thursday night at J. Leslie Rollins Stadium near the shores of Storm Lake.
The meeting, won by BVU by a 39-27 score, represented the first time the Beavers had faced the Pipers in football. Hamline University, sports historians note, played host to the first inter-collegiate basketball game in U.S., a contest in which the Minnesota State School of Agriculture (later known as the University of Minnesota) defeated Hamline, 9-3. The hoops were peach baskets, there were no backboards and the ceiling was just nine feet above the court.
The game took place on Feb. 9, 1895.