CHICAGO — Cole Hamels' recovery from a strained left oblique has progressed to the point where he could pitch a simulated game or in a minor-league rehab appearance late next week and rejoin the Cubs rotation by late July.
Hamels threw 25 pitches at about 85 percent effort without any discomfort Wednesday in his first bullpen session, pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said. Hamels has kept his arm in shape since suffering the injury on June 30 and is tentatively scheduled to throw off the mound Saturday.
"Depending on how his schedule works, there's more of an opportunity to get him a rehab start and then work him in a little later," Hottovy said. "We have time with the (three) off days in July, but if he feels good, we don't want to slow play Cole Hamels. He's a guy we want in the rotation."
That could line up Hamels, who is 6-3 with a 2.98 ERA in 17 starts, to rejoin the rotation for the Cardinals series July 30-Aug. 1 or against the Brewers on Aug. 2-4.
Hottovy reiterated his preference is to opt for a four-man rotation -- the Cubs are off Thursday, July 25 and July 29 -- but he and manager Joe Maddon acknowledged that Alec Mills might have pitched well enough Tuesday to earn another start, likely Tuesday against the Giants. The Cubs won't need a fifth starter after Tuesday until Aug. 3.
Mills allowed three runs in the first before blanking the Reds for five innings.
"We're looking possibly to get (Mills) out there again," Maddon said. "I have a lot of confidence.
"He's definitely a big-league-caliber pitcher. I don't think he's a 4-A guy. I think he's more than that. He just needs opportunity. ... He's got a good feel for what he's doing. This guy is a little bit better than people know."
Running amok
Maddon said he has a list of the worst baserunners he has seen in his 40 years in professional baseball but would not disclose them.
Maddon had a vivid memory of how acute of a problem it became for one player, whom he described as an "accomplished hitter, played nice defense."
"One guy we brought to Instructional League," Maddon said. "We told him not to bring his glove."
The subject surfaced in light of a recurrence of baserunning miscues by the Cubs. In the ninth inning of Tuesday's 4-3, 10-inning win, Albert Almora Jr. struck out with a runner at second but failed to run to first for several seconds after Raisel Iglesias' pitch bounced to the backstop, only for Almora to be thrown out at first for the second out.
"I sicced two coaches on him right after the game," said Maddon, who added that Almora's lack of awareness was "really annoying at the moment. No question.
"You really need to be self-aware in the moment," Maddon said. "But he may not have seen anything, and that's definitely possible."