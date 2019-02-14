HAYS, Kansas -- Wayne State combined for five home runs and completed a three-game college baseball sweep of Fort Hays State with 9-3 and 13-7 victories here Thursday.
Kyle Thompson hit a grand slam homer in the first game for the Wildcats, off to a 5-1 start on the season. Bryce Bisenius added a solo homer and junior Hunter Wienhoff struck out eight batters in 5 1/3 innings to earn the pitching win.
Andrew Hanson fueled a balanced offensive attack in the second game with s 4-for-6 plate performance with two homers, two doubles and six RBIs. C.J. Neumann also contributed to the 16-hit performance with two hits and two runs scored, as did Brendan Madsen.
Aaron Ras picked up the pitching win, striking eight and walking three in four innings.
BENEDICTINE 7, MORNINGSIDE 3: The Mustangs scored the first three runs of the game but gave up the next seven and dropped a non-conference baseball season-opener in Atchison, Kansas Thursday.
Derrick Johnson had three hits and drove in two and Dylanr Gasner plated the other run for Morningside, which scored once in the first inning and two more times in the second.
Benedictine scored a run in the fourth inning and six more in the fifth to claim the win and improve to 4-1. A second scheduled game was canceled due to weather.
NORTHWESTERN 11-1, COLUMBIA COLLEGE 6-6: The Raiders and Cougars split in college baseball action for the second straight day in games played in Topeka, Kan. Thursday.
Colton Harrold, the Northwestern designated hitter in the first game, had two hits and drove in three. Josh Fakkema had a two-run single that was a big hit in a five-run top of the seventh inning the helped secure the win.
Alec Riackabaugh was the winning pitcher in the first game, giving up nine hits and three walks.
The Raiders were held to four hits by Columbia pitcher Grant Starke in the second game. Drew Schutt hit a sacrifice fly to plate the lone run in the nightcap for the Raiders (2-2).