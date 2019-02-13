HAYS, Kan. - Brendan Madsen had three hits to lead Wayne State to a 5-4 non-conference baseball win over Fort Hays State Wednesday.
Jake Lorenzini also belted a solo home run and Jake Lemar had two hits and drove in a run for the Wildcats (3-1). Aidan Breedlove pitched six inning and allowed three runs and nine hits while fanning three. Relieved worked the seventh inning and got credit for the win. Fort Hays State (0-6) will host the Wildcats in a doubleheader starting at noon Thursday.
COLUMBIA 9-4, NORTHWESTERN 8-6: The Raiders nearly overcame a fast start by Columbia before falling by a single run in the first game of a college basketball doubleheader played in Topeka, Kan. Wednesday. Northwestern earned a split with Drew Schutt's two-run home run the big blow in the nightcap.
Columbia scored five times in the top of the first of the opener but Northwestern chipped away and pulled to within a run in the seventh inning before the Cougars were able to secure the win.
Colton Harrold and Britton Yoder drove in two runs each and Ben De Boer also had two hits for the Raiders, who scored twice in the bottom of the seventh but left the potential game-tying runner at second base.