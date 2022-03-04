College basketball postseason tournaments start Saturday with Summit League

SIOUX CITY — While the high school area basketball tournaments are in full force in terms of season-ending tournaments, so are the ones at the collegiate level, too.

The local NAIA teams found out their fate on Thursday, as all four area women's basketball teams made it, while three of the four teams out of the Great Plains Athletic Conference in The Journal's area qualfied.

The three men's basketball teams that made it were Briar Cliff, Dordt and Northwestern.

Even though the Chargers lost in the first round, they earned an automatic bid in the first round since they won the regular-season title.

They are the No. 3 seed in the Wichita, Kansas, bracket and match up with second-seeded Bethel (Kan.) at 8 p.m. next Friday at the Garvey Center.

Briar Cliff is the No.12 overall seed in the Cramer Quadrant after posting a 19-11 overall record (15-5 GPAC).

The Chargers last action in the national tournament was at the Sanford Pentagon in 2019, when the team advanced to the Elite Eight for the third time in four years. The 2019 season also marked the fifth straight year the Chargers qualified for the national tournament.

The Defenders get to stay in the state, as they'll travel down to Oskaloosa in the same pod that has host William Penn in it.

To earn a spot with the Statesmen, however, the Defenders will have to beat IU Kokomo. That game is at 3 p.m. Friday inside Penn Gymnasium.

Dordt is the No. 9 seed in the Duer Quadrant. Bellevue is the fourth team in that quadrant.

The Raiders will travel to Wichita, Kan. to face the No. 4-seed University of Saint Francis (Ind.) Cougars in the opening round at 6 p.m. Friday hosted by Visit Wichita and the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC).

The Cougars (23-8, 13-6 Crossroads) hails out of the Crossroads League with a 23-8 record on the year. Saint Francis earned an at-large bid to the national tournament.

The Raiders finished third in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) this season with a 13-7 mark in league play. They started the season on a seven-game winning streak and hold a 13-2 mark inside the Bultman Center. On the road, the Raiders are 8-8 this season and sit 3-1 in neutral site contests.

Summit League starts up, too

The South Dakota Coyotes men's and women's basketball teams start their journey en route to the NCAA Tournament.

The USD women take on Western Illinois at 3 p.m. Saturday in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Tournament inside the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

South Dakota leads the all-time series 20-3, with 10-straight wins dating back to the Leathernecks' Summit title in 2017. The Coyotes and Leathernecks have met just once in the Summit League Tournament back in 2014. Raeshel Contreras hit a buzzer-beater against them in the quarterfinals, which began a run to the Coyotes' first Summit League Tournament title. South Dakota defeated Western Illinois 70-53 and 75-48 in the first two meetings of the season.

Lamb needs six points to tie for third on USD's career scoring charts. Her and Sjerven are moving up career lists in several categories in USD and Summit history.

Meanwhile, the USD men have the No. 5 seed and it plays at 6 p.m. Sunday against UMKC.

It'll be the second time in 10 days that the Roos and Coyotes will meet.

South Dakota managed to win five of its last six games to close out the regular season. The Coyotes picked up arguably their biggest win of the season at Oral Roberts to cap off the regular season and head into the conference tournament with some momentum.

USD shot 57 percent from the floor to and got a game-high 23 points from Tasos Kamateros to outmatch the fourth-best scoring offense in the country in that game on Feb. 26.

Just two days before their win at Oral Roberts, the Coyotes were stymied against a physical Kansas City defense. The Roos got off to a hot start in that game and led by as many as 24 in the second half, but South Dakota willed themselves back into the game with a late rally.

