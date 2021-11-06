COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Morningside, Briar Cliff lose in GPAC-CCAC Challenge

BOURBONAAIS, Ill. — The Olivet Nazarene University women's basketball team handed Morningside a loss on Saturday, 106-97.

Taylor Rodenburgh led the Mustangs with 29 points. She was 10-for-16 from the floor and she made six 3-pointers.

Sierra Mitchell had 19 points, and she made four 3s.

Sophia Peppers had a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double.

Chloe Lofstrom had 18 points off the bench.

Morningside shot 51 percent from the floor.

Saint Xavier 95, Briar Cliff 82: In their final tune-up game before starting conference play, the Briar Cliff women's basketball team fell to Saint Xavier 95-82 in day two of the CCAC-GPAC Challenge.

The Cougars raced out to a 13-2 lead early in the first quarter. With three minutes remaining in the opening period Elaina Martinez brought the Chargers to within four points of the Cougar lead with a 3-pointer. A 10-0 Saint Xavier run in the second quarter extended their lead to double digits, and they took a 52-42 advantage to halftime.

The Charger offense struggled to open the second half, shooting just 35% in the third period. Saint Xavier extended their advantage to 18 points after 30 minutes, behind a 53% third quarter shooting. Briar Cliff found their most success in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Cougars 22-17. Konnor Sudmann scored 13 points on 3-of-3 shooting and went 7-for-8 from the free throw line in the fourth.

Sudmann scored a team high 20 points to go with six rebounds. Madelyn Deitchler finished with 12 points on 5-for-9 shooting. Josie Condon and Emma Sterkel added 10 points apiece off the bench. Payton Slaughter had seven rebounds, three assists and nine points.

The bench contributed 32 points for the Chargers compared to just five points for the Cougar bench. BCU held a slight edge in paint points 42-36. Saint Xavier scored more points off turnovers 16-9 and off second chances 10-4.

