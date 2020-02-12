COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Northwestern women win third straight

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — The Northwestern College women's basketball team won its third consecutive game on Wednesday with a 77-70 victory over Jamestown.
The Red Raiders (15-9, 10-9 GPAC) jumped out to a 19-3 lead in the first quarter.
Devyn Kemble scored seven of Northwestern's first 19 points. Bre Schuiteman hit two 3-pointers in that stretch, too.
Northwestern's biggest lead of the game was 21, and that occurred early in the second quarter. In the first half, the Red Raiders were 15-for-31.
Kemble ended up with 26 points, and she converted on all six 3s she attempted. She was 9 of 11 from the floor.
Taylor VanderVelde earned seven of her 17 total points from the free-throw line.
Sammy Blum, who also had a couple of baskets in that early run, scored 11 points.
WARTBURG 95, BUENA VISTA 59: Freshman Vanessa Hamlett scored a career-high 11 points and grabbed five rebounds off the bench to help Buena Vista on Wednesday night.
Hamlett was a perfect 5-for-5 from the field while matching her career-high in minutes at 24. Senior Destiny Einerwold also scored 11 with eight of those coming in the second half.
She finished just 2-of-12 from the field but did make 7-of-8 from the charity stripe, and also recorded four steals. Junior Erin Gerke scored 10 points and dished out four assists.
Freshman Emerson Else was a perfect 5-for-5 at the line and matched her career-high with seven points off the bench. The Beavers shot 38 percent from the field despite going just 3-of-18 from long range.
The Knights held a 23-2 edge in fast break points and forced 21 Beaver turnovers to help break the game open early on. They led 24-11 after one quarter and by 25 at the break. They scored at least 20 points in all four quarters.