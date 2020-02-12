COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Northwestern women win third straight

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — The Northwestern College women's basketball team won its third consecutive game on Wednesday with a 77-70 victory over Jamestown.

The Red Raiders (15-9, 10-9 GPAC) jumped out to a 19-3 lead in the first quarter.

Devyn Kemble scored seven of Northwestern's first 19 points. Bre Schuiteman hit two 3-pointers in that stretch, too.

Northwestern's biggest lead of the game was 21, and that occurred early in the second quarter. In the first half, the Red Raiders were 15-for-31.

Kemble ended up with 26 points, and she converted on all six 3s she attempted. She was 9 of 11 from the floor.

Taylor VanderVelde earned seven of her 17 total points from the free-throw line.

Sammy Blum, who also had a couple of baskets in that early run, scored 11 points.

