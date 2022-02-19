College basketball roundup: Sierra Mitchell drops 32 points for Mustangs over Midland

SIOUX CITY — Sierra Mitchell had a career day for the Morningside University women's basketball team.

The Mustangs senior made 15 of 22 shots, good for a 32-point game in a 90-72 win over Midland on Saturday at Allee Gymnasium.

Mitchell only attempted six 3-point shots, and she made two of them.

Two other Morningside starters scored in double figures. Taylor Rodenburgh returned to the starting lineup with a 21-point game. The West Sioux grad made nine of 14 shots.

Rodenburgh also had 11 rebounds.

Chloe Lofstrom had a 19-point game. She also made nine shots.

With the win, the Mustangs won their 25th game of the season and 20th in GPAC play.

Dakota Valley High School grad Peyton Wingert led the Warriors with 26 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. Wingert was 8-for-20.

Dordt 77, Jamestown 73 (OT): The game was tied at 64-64 at the end of regulation.

Karly Gustafson broke the ice in overtime on the road wiht a field goal with 4:31 left. That started off an 8-0 run.

Bailey Beckman made three key free throws in the final 14 seconds to seal the win.

Beckman led the Defenders with 21 points, as she made eight shots and was 5-of-6 from the free-throw line.

Ashtyn Veerbeek had 19 points and nine rebounds.

Gustafson scored 16 points.

Hastings 73, Northwestern 51: The Red Raiders were 5-for-22 as a team in the second half to close the regular season out with a loss on Saturday.

No Red Raiders players scored in double figures. Taylor VanderVelde and Jada Cunningham led Northwestern with six points apiece.

The Red Raiders didn't shoot well from the free-throw line, either. They were just 18-for-28, despite being 10-for-14 during the third quarter.

Emilee Danner led the rebounding attack with nine.

USD game called off: Summit League officials announced Saturday that the women’s basketball game scheduled between South Dakota and Western Illinois on Saturday, Feb. 19, has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Western Illinois women’s program is adhering to the Summit League’s adjusted COVID-19 protocols.

Iowa 96, No. 5 Indiana 91: Sophomore Caitlin Clark notched her 13th season and 22nd career double-double, tallying 18 points and 12 assists.

Iowa's win is its first win in Assembly Hall for the Hawkeyes since 2011-12. Iowa’s 96 points are the most that any opponent has scored against Indiana this season.

Late Friday

Doane 99, Briar Cliff 84: Maddie Deitchler paced the Chargers with 18 points and six rebounds while shooting 61% from the field. Sudmann added 17 points and six rebounds and shot 50% from the field. Slaughter and Elaina Martinez added 12 and 11 points respectively.

The Chargers shot 46.5% from the field and knocked down nine three pointers. They won the turnover margin by plus one (19-20). They tallied more assists 18-14, along with bench points 29-8.

Men's basketball

Midland 79, Morningside 75: The Warriors held the Mustangs to just 43 percent on the night.

Aidan Vanderloo scored 22 points off the bench, and that led Morningside. Zach Imig led the starting five with 14.

Dordt 78, Jamestown 75: Jacob Vis made a key free throw with 1:12 remaining, and Bryce Coppock added two insurance makes from the stripe.

Those two Defenders actually were the Top 2 scorers, with Coppock leading with 23 points and Vis 20.

Jackson Louscher scored 12 points.

Northwestern 82, Hastings 69: The Red Raiders closed out the regular season out strong by scoring 50 in the second half.

Conner Geddes led the Red Raiders with 22 points, as he made five 3s.

Trent Hilbrands also made five 3s, and he scored 19 points.

Grant DeMeulenaere had 12 points while Alex Van Kalsbeek and Matt Onken scored 11.

Late Friday

Doane 63, Briar Cliff 41: Quinten Vasa had a team high 12 points with four 3-pointers and six rebounds, while Quinn Vesey had seven points. Jaden Kleinhesselink, Conner Groves and Kyle Boerhave all had six points apiece

