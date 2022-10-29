COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Morningside earns 70-14 decision over Dakota Wesleyan

SIOUX CITY -- The Morningside Mustangs scored 35 points in the opening frame and rolled to a 70-14 win over Dakota Wesleyan Saturday afternoon at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

Joe Dolincheck threw four touchdowns in 14 pass attempts, and is now tied with Trent Solsma for the program and NAIA record for career touchdown passes with 165 career scores.

Dolincheck checked out of Saturday's games in the second quarter after hitting his arm on a pass. He threw for 213 yards and four scores before coming out of the game.

Luke Johannsen came in for Dolincheck and threw for 176 yards and two scores. K.J. Williams rushed for 142 yards on three carries (including a 94-yard score) and two touchdowns. Ryan Cole rushed for 106 yards and two scores.

Zach Norton caught three scores and four passes total. He finished with 123 yards on the day. Austin Johnson also had four catches and he finished with 120 yards and two scores. Drew Sellon also caught a touchdown.

Joshua Miller intercepted a pass for the Mustang defense.

Austin Lee threw for 95 yards and a score for the Tigers. Jamin Arend caught the touchdown pass. Garrett Mandolfo added 86 yards and a score.

Morningside is at home against Doane Saturday.

Northwestern 56, Briar Cliff 7: Jalyn Gramstad threw for 209 yards and three scores in Northwestern's win Saturday afternoon.

Cade Moser caught eight passes for 132 yards and two scores for the Red Raiders. Michael Storey caught six passes for 77 yards and a score and Ben Vander Griend caught a score. Blake Anderson also caught a touchdown pass for the Red Raiders. Luke Guggenmos and Blake Fryar threw touchdown passes as well.

Logan Meyer rushed for 71 yards and two scores and Konner McQuillan 45 yards and a score for the Red Raiders on the ground.

Luke Davies threw for 85 yards and Johnny Bauser rushed for 49 yards and a score.

Dordt 44, Jamestown 24: Kade McDaniel established new career-highs in both rushing and passing yards in leading Dordt University to a 44-24 win over the University of Jamestown in a conference match played this afternoon at Open Space Park.

McDaniel threw for 344 yards and rushed for 102 yards for the Defenders. McDaniel threw three touchdowns for the Defenders in the win.

Cade Torgerson rushed for one touchdown and threw for another for Jamestown.

The Defenders have won two straight and three of their last four to improve to 5-3 on the season. Jamestown has lost four in a row and falls to 3-7 overall, 2-7 in the GPAC.

Youngstown State 45, South Dakota 24: Youngstown State racked up 451 yards of offense and scored on all six of its first-half possessions in a 45-24 win against South Dakota Saturday at Stambaugh Stadium.

Penguin running back Jaleel McLaughlin, the nation’s leading rusher entering the weekend, carried 19 times for 119 yards and two scores. Mitch Davidson passed for 242 yards and three touchdowns. Bryce Oliver caught two of those scores and totaled 122 yards on seven receptions.

South Dakota redshirt freshman Aidan Bouman made his first collegiate start at quarterback, passed for 254 yards and accounted for two touchdowns. He snuck in from 1 yard out and tossed a 4-yard touchdown to Wesley Eliodor in the second half. Eliodor caught four passes for a career-high 70 yards. One of those catches went for 11 yards and setup the Bouman sneak.

It was the second quarter that doomed the Coyotes. After USD kicker Eddie Ogamba booted a 28-yard field goal to tie the game at 10-10, Youngstown State scored 28 unanswered points. The Penguins drove 90 yards and 75 yards on those first two drives, and used a pair of Coyote fumbles for short scores on the last two. In the blink of an eye, it was 38-10.

Bouman’s passing total was the second highest by South Dakota this season. He completed 17-of-30 throws and connected on a pair of long balls to Eliodor and tight end JJ Galbreath early in the game. He was also sacked five times and turned it over on a 3rd-and-22 play near midfield that led to Youngstown State’s final score of the first half.

Galbreath led South Dakota with 71 yards on three catches that included some nifty moves with the football. Travis Theis ran 12 times for 56 yards including a 15-yard touchdown run in the middle of the first quarter that tied the game at 7-7. But add the sacks in and South Dakota was outgained 200-56 on the ground.

South Dakota (2-6, 1-4 MVFC) fell to 0-6 all-time at Stambaugh Stadum and saw its chance for back-to-back playoff appearances end. Youngstown State (5-3, 3-2) has won three in a row. The Coyotes host Missouri State in a 1 p.m. kick in Vermillion next weekend.