COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Ninth-ranked Ohio State went to overtime to avoid one of the most stunning upsets in this college football season, defeating Maryland 52-51 Saturday when the Terrapins failed to convert a 2-point conversion after the potential game-tying touchdown.
Favored by 14 1/2 points, Ohio State (10-1, 7-1) trailed by two touchdowns in the third quarter and 45-38 with under two minutes left before rallying to a pivotal victory.
After a 5-yard touchdown run by Dwayne Haskins gave the Buckeyes the lead to start overtime, Tayon Fleet-Davis scored to get the Terrapins within a point. Interim coach Matt Canada decided to end it right there, going for 2, but Tyrrell Pigrome's pass to Jeshaun Jones was off target.
The victory kept the Buckeyes in the hunt for the Big Ten title and a spot in the College Football Playoff. Ohio State concludes the regular season next week in a game against Michigan that will decide the Big Ten East winner.
NO. 1 ALABAMA 50, THE CITADEL 17: Tua Tagovailoa passed for 340 yards and three touchdowns, but the top-ranked Alabama football team struggled for 30-plus minutes before putting away The Citadel in a 50-17 victory on Saturday.
NO. 4 MICHIGAN 31, INDIANA 20: Karan Higdon ran for a go-ahead touchdown early in the third quarter and Jake Moody set a school record with six field goals, helping No. 4 Michigan beat Indiana 31-20 Saturday.
The Wolverines (10-1, 8-0 Big Ten, No. 4 CFP) looked sluggish and it may have had something to do with them looking ahead to next week's game at No. 9 Ohio State, where they need a win to reach the Big Ten championship game for the first time.
Indiana (5-6, 2-6) led 17-15 at halftime and finished with more yards (385) than anyone has had against Michigan's top-ranked defense this season.
NO. 5 GEORGIA 66, UMASS 27: Freshman Justin Fields threw two scoring passes and ran for another touchdown, Tyler Simmons had rushing and receiving scores, and No. 5 Georgia protected its playoff hopes by overwhelming UMass 66-27 on Saturday.
OKLAHOMA STATE 45, NO. 7 WEST VIRGINIA 41: Taylor Cornelius passed for 338 yards, ran for 106 more and threw a touchdown to Tylan Wallace with 42 seconds remaining to rally Oklahoma State past No. 7 West Virginia, 45-41, on Saturday.
West Virginia quarterback Will Grier led the Mountaineers down to the Oklahoma State 14-yard line but couldn't connect with David Sills V on the final play. The loss all but ended West Virginia's shot at the College Football Playoff and put a dent in Grier's Heisman Trophy campaign.
Oklahoma State (6-5, 3-5) became bowl eligible with the victory. West Virginia (8-2, 6-2, No. 9 CFP) faces Oklahoma next Friday and still has a shot at reaching the Big 12 title game.
Grier's 6-yard touchdown run on fourth down in the fourth quarter gave West Virginia a 41-31 lead, but Cornelius' 16-yard touchdown run and a stop by Oklahoma State's defense put the Cowboys in position to win.
NO. 14 UTAH STATE 29, COLORADO STATE 24: Collin Hill's apparent 34-yard touchdown pass to Preston Williams with no time left for Colorado State was negated by a penalty, giving No. 14 Utah State a 29-24 victory Saturday and its 10th-straight win in a wild and stunning finish to a game played in snow and freezing rain.
The Rams, denied in their bid for their first win over a ranked team since 2002, were flagged for illegal touching after it was determined Williams had stepped out of bounds and was the first to touch the ball when he came back in bounds and made the leaping catch between two defenders in the end zone.
NO. 15 FLORIDA 63, IDAHO 10: Feleipe Franks passed for 274 yards and three touchdowns -- all in the first half -- and No. 15 Florida ran up 600 total yards to rout overmatched Idaho 63-10 on Saturday
NO. 16 PENN STATE 20, RUTGERS 7: Trace McSorley became the winningest quarterback in Penn State history, threw two touchdown passes to tight end Pat Freiermuth, and No. 16 Penn State's defense set up two touchdowns with turnovers in a 20-7 victory over Rutgers on Saturday, sending the Scarlet Knights to their 10th straight loss.
NO. 17 WASHINGTON 42, OREGON STATE 23: Jake Browning threw three touchdown passes and Myles Gaskin rushed for 135 yards in the final home game of their careers, and No. 17 Washington scored 28 first-quarter points on its way to a 42-23 victory over Oregon State on Saturday.
The victory by the Huskies (8-3, 6-2 Pac-12) sets up a winner-take-all matchup with No. 8 Washington State in the Apple Cup next Friday for the Pac-12 North Division title. The winner of the 111th matchup will play in the conference title game with a Rose Bowl berth at stake.
NO. 20 KENTUCKY 34, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 23: Mike Edwards' two takeaways led to Kentucky's first two touchdowns, and the Wildcats overcame a second-half lull to make several fourth-quarter defensive stops and escape with a 34-23 win on Saturday.
Kentucky (8-3) ended a two-game slide but had to survive the Blue Raiders' rally within 31-23 early in the fourth. Josh Allen, the Southeastern Conference's sacks leader, dropped Brent Stockstill for a 7-yard loss on fourth down and set up Miles Butler's 32-yard field goal with 4:01 remaining for an 11-point edge.
NO. 21 UTAH 30, COLORADO 7: Jason Shelley threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns in the snow, leading No. 21 Utah to a 30-7 win over Colorado on Saturday and slinging the Utes closer to their first Pac-12 title game appearance.
FLORIDA STATE 22, NO. 22 BOSTON COLLEGE 21: Deondre Francois threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to Tamorrion Terry with 1:49 left and Florida State beat No. 22 Boston College 22-21 on Saturday to keep its bowl hopes alive.
Francois was 19 of 39 for 322 yards, shaking off two first-half interceptions for his fourth 300-yard game of the season. Cam Akers had 19 carries for 110 yards for the Seminoles (5-6, 3-5 Atlantic Coast Conference).
A.J. Dillon ran a season-high 37 times for 116 yards and a touchdown for the Eagles (7-4, 4-3), and Anthony Brown completed 18 of 33 passes for 297 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.
NO. 24 NORTHWESTERN 24, MINNESOTA 14: Isaiah Bowser rushed for 85 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 24 Northwestern turned three turnovers by Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan into 10 points on the way to a 24-14 victory on Saturday that stretched its program-record road winning streak to eight games.
Clayton Thorson completed 15 of 21 passes for 230 yards without a turnover and had a 13-yard touchdown run in the first half for the Wildcats (7-4, 7-1), who have their best Big Ten record since 1996 when Fitzgerald was in his final season as a player.
NO. 25 MISSISSIPPI STATE 52, ARKANSAS 6: Nick Fitzgerald threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead No. 25 Mississippi State over Arkansas 52-6 on Saturday in his final home game.