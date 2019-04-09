Missouri Tiger Invitational
VERMILLION, S.D. – The South Dakota men’s golf team pushed itself into a tie for ninth place with its best round of the Missouri Tiger Invitational, totaling 284 strokes as a team Tuesday. Junior Scott Fudenberg led the way with 210 strokes at 6-under-par.
Fudenberg ranked second in the field with 40 pars and added 10 birdies. In Tuesday’s final round, Fudenberg shot a 2-under-par 70. He shot under par in each round of the event with a low of 69 in the second tour of the Club at Old Hawthorne.
Senior Tommy Vining and sophomore Tate Arends each placed in a tie for 35th with 216 strokes. Junior Matt Tolan placed tied for 41st with 219 strokes with sophomore Jacob Michel placing 77th with 239 shots.
TCU claimed the event victory with 824 strokes led by individual champion Stefano Mazzoli with 199 shots at 17-under-par. The Coyotes totaled 861 shots as a team to tie with SIU Edwardsville in ninth place.
South Dakota competes in its final tune-up before the Summit League Championship at Mississippi State’s Old Waverly Collegiate, taking place Monday and Tuesday of next week. The Summit League Championship is slated for April 28-30.
Lexi Petersen leads team in tie for fourth place
RAYMORE, Mo. – Senior Lexi Petersen tallied her lowest score of the season as she tied for fourth place at the Kansas City Intercollegiate. As a team, the Coyotes placed in a tie for fourth place with 917 strokes at Creekmoor Golf Club.
Petersen tallied 221 shots to finish 5-over-par, her best 54-hole event of the season. She ranked third in the field with 11 birdies including three on Tuesday.
Scoring for the Coyotes were freshman Laerke Jensen tying for 20th with 231 strokes, freshman Emma Sabbagh tying for 24th with 234 strokes, freshman Megan Munneke tying for 27th with 236 strokes and Katie Bartlett tying for 39th with 240 strokes.
All nine members of the Coyotes’ active squad were in action with senior Jennifer Vincent leading the individual corps in a tie for 24th. She totaled 234 shots after shooting 1-over-par on Tuesday. The other USD individuals were Molly Fossen (T54) Jamie Benedict (T59) and Elizabeth Duncan (66).
Oral Roberts claimed the team title with 879 shots. The Golden Eagles’ Beatriz Garcia claimed individual medalist honors with 211 strokes at 5-under-par. South Dakota moved into the tie of fourth place after totaling 306 shots on Tuesday, adding up to 917 for the three rounds.
South Dakota competes for the Summit League Championship April 21-23 at Sand Creek Station Golf Club in Newton, Kansas.
Morningside women's golf claims second tourney
Putting all five of its scoring individuals in the top five, Morningside College proved its recent National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ top 20 ranking Sunday and Monday, April 7 and 8.
Head coach Todd Sapp’s Mustangs, earning the two lowest 18-hole team scores at Peru State College’s Invitational, posted a 662 over the two days to best the four-team field by 67 shots.
The impressive effort on Table Creek Golf Course was due to freshman Laia Badosa (Girona, Spain), senior Alex Mankle (Milford, Iowa), sophomore Samantha Knight (Onawa, Iowa), freshman Maria Nava (Monterrey, Mexico) and senior Mikaela Livengood (Eagle Grove, Iowa) each putting themselves into the leaderboard first five.
Badosa claimed her first collegiate medalist accolade with a 161, defeating Mankle by two strokes, while Knight took third (164), and Livengood and Nava tied for fourth with twin 164s.
Morningside is scheduled to be in action again Saturday and Sunday, April 13 and 14, at Augustana University of South Dakota’s spring tournament.