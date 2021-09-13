 Skip to main content
COLLEGE GOLF: Morningside men five strokes back at Siouxland Invitational
COLLEGE ROUNDUP

COLLEGE GOLF: Morningside men five strokes back at Siouxland Invitational

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The Morningside University men’s golf team put itself in second place after the first day of competition Monday at the Siouxland Invitational at The Ridge Golf Club.

The Mustangs have 285 points, five behind team leader Iowa Wstern.

Northwestern is third with an even score of 288 points, and Dordt is fourth in 289.

Northwestern’s Trenton De Haan leads the local pakc with a 4-under-par score of 68.

Morningside’s Xan Milligan is fifth with a 69.

Freddy Bullock of Dordt has a 70, good for a sixth-place tie.

Shane Hess leads Buena Vista with a three-over score, good for 23rd. 

Ivan Yabut (65) is the tournament leader. 

Trenton De Haan mug

De Haan
