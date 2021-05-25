 Skip to main content
COLLEGE GOLF: Morningside women sit in 16th place at NAIA tournament
COLLEGE GOLF: Morningside women sit in 16th place at NAIA tournament

EDMOND, Okla. — The Morningside College women's golf team shot a 305 collectively as a team Tuesday, and that's good for a tie for 16th place after the first round of the NAIA golf tournament. 

Sofia Castelan was the lone Mustangs golfer to play a round under par. Castelan shot an 18-hole score of 71. 

She had 12 pars and three birdies during the round. Castelan sits in a tie for eighth place heading to Wednesday's round. 

Laia Badosa is also in the top-50, as she shot a 75. That score has her sitting tied for 42nd place. 

She shot 2-under-par on the front nine, including an eagle on the par-5 No. 8 hole. 

Keiser University leads the team pack with a 289. Keiser has two players under par, and four of five players in the top-50. 

There are three players tied for the lead, each with a score of 69. Those three players are Danielle Owens (Southeastern), Taylor French (Taylor of Ind.) and Gurman Knight of William Jessup. 

