WEST POINT, Miss. – South Dakota sophomore golfer Tate Arends is 1-over-par at the Old Waverly Collegiate after the first two rounds taking place Monday. As a team, the Coyotes are in 12th place after rounds of 295 and 294 at the event hosted by Mississippi State.
Arends totaled eight birdies over the first 36 holes and has totaled 145 shots over the two rounds. He carded a 1-under-par 71 in the opening round and followed with 74 shots in the second tour of the course. He enters Tuesday’s final round tied for 36th.
Teammate Tommy Vining is one stroke behind with 146 shots. He is tied for 41st after he carded a 1-under-par 71 in the second round. The senior totaled 26 pars, the eighth most in the field over 36 holes.