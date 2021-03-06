 Skip to main content
COLLEGE LACROSSE: Ottawa sweeps Morningside
COLLEGE LACROSSE

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside women's lacrosse team lost its second straight game on Saturday, losing to Ottawa, 22-1. 

The Mustangs' lone goal came from Erin Georgesen, and that came with 14 minutes, 14 seconds left in the match. Ashley Wilcox had the assist for the Mustangs. That was also the lone shot from the Mustangs. 

Ottawa, meanwhile, took 37 shots. Natalie Hunt had seven saves for the Mustangs. 

The Mustangs' men's team also lost to Ottawa, 23-0. The Mustangs had three shots, one in each of the first three quarters. 

Brendan Rorabacher had those three shots for the Mustangs. 

Austin Streeter had 12 saves. 

