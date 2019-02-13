SIOUX CENTER, Iowa - Briar Cliff trailed by 17 points late in the first half but rallied after the break to clip Dordt 95-92 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball game played Wednesday.
The Chargers were down 48-31 with under a minute left in the first half but a Jay Wolfe 3-pointer cut the Defender cushion to 14 at the half. The Chargers then went on a 23-9 run to start the second half to tie the game at 57-all.
Jackson Lamb led the Chargers (20-7 overall and 14-6 GPAC) with 30 points while Ethan Freidel added 24 and Wolfe had 19. Lamp also had a game-high nine rebounds.
Jesse Jansma came off the bench and had 22 points for Dordt (18-11 overall and 10-9 GPAC) The Defenders had six players score in double digits but could overcome 19.2 percent shooting from 3-point range (5-26).
BRIAR CLIFF (95)
Jeff Daubanton 0-1 0-0 0, Jay Wolfe 7-12 3-3 19, Jackson Lamb 8-17 9-9 30, Nic Lutmer 2-3 1-1 6, Austin Roetman 1-5 0-0 2, Ethan Freidel 9-17 2-2 24, Kyle Boerhave 2-3 0-0 4, Jaden Kleinhesselink 3-3 4-4 10, Jake Carley 0-0 0-0 0, Sammy Green 0-1 0-0 0, Andy Geelan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-62 19-19 95
DORDT (92)
Alec Henrickson 5-12 3-3 13, Zach Bussard 3-3 4-4 10, Josh VanLingen 3-8 1-2 7, Chad Barkema 5-7 1-2 11, Jesse Jansma 8-16 2-2 22, Ben Gesink 5-9 1-2 11, Kendrick VanKekerix 0-0 0-0 0, Garrett Franken 4-12 3-4 12, Cooper Ross 2-5 2-2 6. Totals 35-72 17-21 92
Halftime - Dordt 48, Briar Cliff 34. 3-point shooting - Briar Cliff 12-32 (Daubanton 0-1, Wolfe 2-5, Lamb 5-12, Lutmer 1-2, Roetman 0-2, Freidel 4-9, Green 0-1), Dordt 5-26 (Henrickson 0-6, VanLingen 0-1, Barkema 0-1, Jansma 4-11, Gesink 0-2, Franken 1-3, Ross 0-2). Rebounds - Briar Cliff 32 (Lamb 9, Lutmer 9), Dordt 37 (VanLingen 6, Franken 6). Fouls - Briar Cliff 19, Dordt 21. Fouled out - none. Assists - Briar Cliff 7 (Lamb 2, Lutmer 2, Boerhave 2), Dordt 11 (Barkema 3). Turnovers - Briar Cliff 16, Dordt 11.
WARTBURG 103, BUENA VISTA 81: Wartburg blitzed Buena Vista with a 69-point first half and went on to win in a American Rivers Conference men's basketball game played in Waverly Wednesday.
The Knights led 69-41 at the intermission and finished up the night 18-31 from 3-point range. Cam Kickbush scored 33 points to do most of the damage for Wartburg (16-8 overall and 10-5 ARC).
The loss ends BVU's season with an 11-14 mark, 5-11 ARC. Connor Winkelman, the only senior on the Buena Vista roster, had 20 points to lead the way for the Beavers.
BUENA VISTA (81)
Garrett Sittner 4-6 0-0 10, Connor Winkelman 7-9 0-0 20, DH McNeal 2-7 1-2 7, Tim Jeffries 6-18 3-4 15, Brendan Gary 5-9 0-0 10, Michael Demers 1-6 0-1 3, Lincoln Rock 3-5 3-3 9, Joe Lind 0-2 2-2 2, Ryan Vogelei 1-1 0-0 2, Jack Thompson 0-5 0-0 0, Ethan Wallace 0-1 0-1 0, Jacob Privia 1-2 0-0 3, Noah Schmitt 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-73 9-13 81
WARTBURG (103)
Aidan Weber 0-1 2-2 2, Josh Gehling 3-3 0-1 6, Cam Kickbush 12-18 0-0 33, Jaran Sabus 6-9 5-6 20, Max Smith Drahos 5-7 2-2 13, Camry Moore 1-2 1-1 3, Connor Schult 0-3 1-2 1, Drew Olson 0-0 0-0 0, Mitch Longcor 0-3 0-0 0, Spencer Touro 5-9 0-0 14, Broden Coulter 1-1 0-0 3, Tyler Zumbach 2-5 0-0 4, Keagan John 0-1 0-0 0, Braxton Baum 0-1 0-0 0, Jacob Kuhlmeier 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 37-65 11-14 103
Halftime - Wartburg 69, Buena Vista 41. 3-point shooting - Buena Vista 12-37 (Sittner 2-4, Winkelmen 6-7, McNeal 2-7, Jeffreies 0-6, Demers 1-3, Rock 0-1, Lind 0-2, Thompson 0-3, Wallace 0-1, Privia 1-2, Schmitt 0-1), Wartburg 18-31 (Weber 0-1, Kickbush 9-13, Sabus 3-6, Smith Drahos 1-1, Touro 4-8,, Coulter 1-1). Rebounds - Buena Vista 37 (Gary 8), Wartburg 40 (Kickbush 7). Assists - Buena Vista 13 (McNeal 5)Wartburg 22 (Sabus 7). Turnovers - Buena Vista 12, Wartburg 11. Total fouls - Buena Vista 15, Wartburg 11.
MORNINGSIDE 73, DOANE 62: The Mustangs went on an 18-7 run to close off the game and polish off the Tigers in a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball game played in Crete, Neb. Wednesday.
Pierce Almond scored 14 points while Alex Borchers added a dozen points and both Zach Imig and Tyler Bochers added 11. The Mustangs, who have already clinched the GPAC regular season title, finishes their league slate at Jamestown Saturday.
MORNINGSIDE (73)
Pierce Almond 6-8 0-0 14, Alex Borchers 4-10 2-2 12, Zach Imig 3-7 5-6 11, Tyler Borchers 4-10 3-3 11, Matt Hahn 4-8 0-1 10, Trystan Cummins 1-3 2-2 5, Trey Brown 2-6 1-2 5, Brody Egger 0-6 5-8 5, Andrew Semadeni 0-0 0-0 0, Ben Hoskins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 18-24 73.
DOANE (62)
Nick Kornieck 5-15 2-2 16, Koh Flippin 5-11 4-8 14, Joe Burt 4-10 2-3 12, Trace Tupper 4-6 0-0 8, Jaxon Harre 3-5 1-3 8, Tyler Sullivan 1-3 2-2 4, Zach Witters 0-1 0-1 0, Nick Howard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 11-19 62.
Halftime score - Morningside 34. Doane 30. 3-point shooting - Morningside 7-25 (Hahn 2-6, Alex Borchers 2-5,Almond 2-4, Cummins 1-2, Egger 0-5, Imig 0-3), Doane 7-20 (Kornieck 4-9, Burt 2-6, Harre 1-2, Sullivan 0-1, Howard 0-1, Flippin, 0-1). Fouled out - none. Rebounds - Morningside 44 (Tyler Borchers 12), Doane 29 (Flippin 8). Assists - Morningside 8 (Alex Borchers 2, Matt Hahn 2, Zach Imig 2), Doane 9 (Flippin 4). Total fouls - Morningside 18, Doane 19.
JAMESTOWN 98, NORTHWESTERN 83: The Jimmies shot over 50 percent from the field for the game and had six players scored in double figures as they earned a road victory in a game played in Orange City Wednesday.
Jon Purintin had 22 points and Isaiah Dobson 20 to lead Jamestown (14-5 overall and 24-5 GPAC). Craig Sterk had 21 points and Parker Mulder 18 to lead the Raiders (16-12 overall and 10-9 GPAC).
JAMESTOWN (98)
Brock Schrom 2-4 1-4 5, Jack Talley 5-9 2-2 15, Terrell Alfred 4-6 3-5 11, Carter Keller 0-0 0-0 0, Jon Purintun 9-18 4-6 22, Brady Birch 4-6 4-4 12, Colton Lund 0-0 0-0 0, Isaiah Dobson 5-9 5-5 20, Kevin Oberweiser 5-14 0-0 13, Jack Frazier 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-67 19-26 98
NORTHWESTERN (83)
Craig Sterk 8-15 0-0 21, Trent Hilbrands 5-11 0-0 11, Parker Mulder 5-9 7-8 18, Grant DeMeulenaere 3-7 2-2 8, Isaac Heyer 1-2 3-5 5, Jay Small 3-11 2-2 9, Steven Kragt 3-8 1-1 7, Chris Borchers 2-2 0-0 4, Grant Rohrer 0-0 0-2 0, Christian Korver 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 30-69 15-20 83
Halftime - Jamestown 55, Northwestern 38. 3-point shooting - Jamestown 11-29 (Talley 3-7, Alfred 0-1, Purintun 0-1, Dobson 5-9, Oberweiser 3-10, Frazier 0-1), Northwestern 8-31 (Sterk 5-11, Hilbrands 1-4, Mulder 1-1, Heyer 0-1, Small 1-6, Kragt 0-4, Korver 0-4). Rebounds - Jamestown 37 (Schrom 8), Northwestern 41 (Heyer 11). Fouls - Jamestown 20, Northwestern 21. Fouled out - Birch. Assists - Jamestown 14 (Purintun 4), Northwestern 14 (DeMeulenaere 5). Steals - Jamestown 5 (Talley 1, Alfred 1, Birch 1, Oberweiser 1, Frazier 1), Northwestern 6 (Heyer 2, Small 2). Blocked shots - Jamestown 4 (Schrom 2, Birch 2), Northwestern 1 (Sterk 1). Turnovers - Jamestown 11, Northwestern 15.