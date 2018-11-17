CRETE, Neb. – Erich Erdman scored 27 points as the No. 10 Briar Cliff men's basketball team defeated Doane 100-89 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference game here Saturday.
Jay Wolfe recorded a double-double for Briar Cliff (6-1, 3-1) with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Jeff Daubanton finished with 14 points, Jackson Lamb had 11 and Ethan Friedel added 10.
Trace Tupper scored 21 points for Doane (1-6, 0-4) while both Nick Kornieck and Koh Flippin tossed in 20.
The Chargers made 13 of 15 free throws (.867) and 15 of 32 3-pointers (.469) while Doane made just 13 of 21 free throws (.619) and 10 of 28 3-pointers (.357).
BRIAR CLIFF (100)
Jay Wolfe 6-12 0-0 15, Nic Lutmer 3-4 0-0 7, Kyle Boerhave 2-3 2-2 6, Jackson Lamb 4-6 0-0 11, Erich Erdman 9-16 6-7 27, Sammy Green 0-1 0-0 0, Jaden Kleinhesselink 3-4 0-0 7, Jeff Daubanton 6-7 0-1 14, Ethan Freidel 2-9 4-4 10, Austin Roetman 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 36-64 13-15 100.
DOANE (89)
Anthony Laravie 4-11 1-1 12, Zach Witters 4-5 0-0 10, Nick Kornieck 6-14 6-6 20, Koh Flippin 8-14 2-4 20, Trace Tupper 21, Tyler Sullivan 2-2 1-2 6, Joe Burt 0-1 0-0 0, Garran Pauli 0-0 0-0 0, Jaxon Harre 0-0 0-0 0, Riley Nedved 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-59 13-21 89.
Halftime score – BC 49, Doane 43.
3-point goals – BC 15-32 (Wolfe 3-7, Lutmer 1-2, Lamb 3-5, Erdman 3-8, Green 0-1, Kleinhesselink 1-2, Daubanton 2-2, Freidel 2-5), Doane 10-28 (Laravie 3-8, Witters 2-3, Kornieck 2-9, Flippin 2-6, Sullivan 1-1, Burt 0-1). Fouled out – BC (Boerhave, Daubanton), Doane (Kornieck). Rebounds – BC 29 (Wolfe 11), Doane 30 (Kornieck 6). Assists – BC 17 (Erdman 6), Doane 21 (three with 4). Turnovers – BC 14, Doane 17. Total fouls – BC 19, Doane 20.
WISCONSIN-STEVENS POINT 87, BUENA VISTA 72: Ethan Bublitz scored 19 points as the Wisconsin-Stevens Point men’s basketball team defeated Buena Vista 87-72 in a nonconference game on Saturday in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
Drew Fredrickson finished with 18 points for Stevens Point (2-0) and Nate Dodge added 17.
Tim Jeffries scored 21 points for Buena Vista (1-1) while both Joe Lind and Michael Demers had 11.
Stevens Point finished with 12 assists and just 10 turnovers while Buena Vista had 13 assists but committed 22 turnovers.
BUENA VISTA (72)
Tim Jeffries 6-7 6-6 21, Joe Lind 4-9 0-0 11, Connor Winkleman 3-8 0-0 8, Dominic Sesma 2-6 1-2 7, Robert Hawkins 2-3 1-2 5, Michael Demers 3-3 2-2 11, D.J. McNeal 2-5 0-0 6, Garrett Sittner 0-4 3-4 3, Connor Sonius 0-1 0-0 0, Alex Rogers 0-0 0-0 0, Lincoln Rock 0-0 0-0 0, Ryan Vogelei 0-0 0-0 0, Quentin Pharis 0-1 0-0 0, Brendan Gary 0-0 0-0 0, Noah Schmitt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-47 13-16 72.
STEVENS POINT (87)
Ethan Bublitz 7-12 3-4 19, Drew Fredrickson 5-7 6-6 18, Nate Dodge 6-15 3-3 17, Canon O’Heron 3-4 2-3 8, Brett Tauber 2-2 0-0 4, Mark Nelson 4-7 0-0 8, Koko Songolo 3-7 0-0 6, Matt Koerner 2-3 0-0 5, Garrett Nelson 1-2 0-0 2, Chaz Mootz 0-0 0-0 0, Brandon Spray 0-0 0-0 0, Brady Wagner 0-0 0-0 0, Blake Ehrke 0-0 0-0 0, Aaron Knez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-60 14-16 87.
Halftime score – WSP 44, BV 28.
3-point goals – BV 15-30 (Jeffries 3-3, Lind 3-7, Winkleman 2-5, Sesma 2-5, Demers 3-3, McNeal 2-3, Sittner 0-4, Sonius 0-1, Pharis 0-1), WSP 7018 (Bublitz 2-4, Fredrickson 2-3, Dodge 2-6, O’Heron 0-1, Songolo 0-2, Koerner 1-2). Fouled out – none. Rebounds – BV 27 (Hawkins 5), WSP 27 (Bublitz 6). Assists – BV 13 (Winkleman 4), WSP 12 (O’Heron 3, Nelson 3). Turnovers – BV 22, WSP 10. Total fouls – BV 18, WSP 19.