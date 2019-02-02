MINOT, N.D. | Wayne State's men's basketball team appeared in peril of falling from the Northern Sun Conference Southern Division lead after dropping behind by 18 points in the second half, but mounted a furious rally to post an 85-79 victory Saturday.
Wayne State outscored Minot 40-16 over the final 14 minutes of the game to dig out of a 63-45 hole with just over 13 minutes to play. Nick Ferrarini hit a traditional 3-point play with 57 second left to give WSC an 82-79 lead and after the Beavers missed a 3-pointer to tie the game, Vance Janssen swished a trey with 12 seconds left to ice the win.
Kendall Jacks scored 23 points to lead the Wildcats (17-5 overall and 12-4 NSIC). Wayne State lead Minnesota State by a game in the South Division of the Northern Sun.
Vance Janssen and Ferrani also added 17 for Wayne State, which will host St. Cloud State on Friday and Minnesota Duluth on Saturday.