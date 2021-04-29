COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff softball sweeps Dakota State

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff University softball team picked up a pair of nonconference wins against Dakota State Wednesday afternoon at Bishop Mueller Field. The Chargers moved to 22-22 on the season.
A four-run sixth inning for the Cliff in game one was the difference in the 6-2 BCU win.
Sami MacDonald pinch hit for Josie Chronic in the sixth frame and did her job, driving in Rachele Heaton with a single for the game-winning run.
Allie Poston also served as a pinch hitter in the sixth and doubled to center field to score insurance runs from Chronic and Calling Billlings. Kylee Lukes was responsible for the Chargers' final run, doubling to right to plate Poston.
Lukes and Aubrey Chichurka tallied the team's other two RBIs, both in the first inning.
Mailee Jensen was the winning pitcher in game one, giving up two hits and striking out one in 2.2 innings of work.
Billings, Lukes and Brooke Masi had two hits each.
MacDonald drove in the first two runs of game two, with a two-run home run to left-center scoring pinch runner Lauren Kouri. After giving up two runs in the top of third, the Chargers answered with four runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 6-2 lead. With the bases loaded Aubrey Chichurka doubled to deep right-center scoring Alexis Westercamp, Hunter Pitts, and Poston. Macdonald drove in a final insurance run in the fourth inning, scoring Billings with a single to left field.
Mackenna Raby gets the win for the Cliff after closing out the final 4.1 innings out of the bullpen. Raby struck out four, gave up three hits and allowed just one run.
Macdonald went 2-for-2 from the plate, scored one run and had three RBIs. Chichurka drove in three RBIs and scored one run.
DORDT 11-8, WALFORF 3-0: The Defenders responded with a high scoring output in the bottom of the 4th of Game 1, scoring ten runs on nine hits.
Chandler Schemper led off and was hit by a pitch, and the next two batters reached to load the bases. Erin Bredemus had the first RBI of the inning on a single to the middle infield.
Following Brooklyn Van Oort's RBI single to make the score 3-2, Kayla Zevenbergen doubled, driving in three runs. Rachel Evavold, in her second at-bat of the inning, hit a 2-RBI double.
The final two runs of the inning came on Hannah Sikkema's double to left-center field that scored Schemper and Evavold.
In Game 2, added five runs in the 4th, with Kenzie Cunard hitting a sacrifice fly to score Ivy Terpstra for the first run of the inning.
Later, with two runners on base, Evavold singled to center field, allowing Jessica Flaherty and Karli Olsen to cross home plate. With two outs, Heeringa doubled to bring in Schemper and Evavold and giving Dordt an 8-0 lead.