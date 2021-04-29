COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff softball sweeps Dakota State

Mackenna Raby gets the win for the Cliff after closing out the final 4.1 innings out of the bullpen. Raby struck out four, gave up three hits and allowed just one run.

Macdonald went 2-for-2 from the plate, scored one run and had three RBIs. Chichurka drove in three RBIs and scored one run.

DORDT 11-8, WALFORF 3-0: The Defenders responded with a high scoring output in the bottom of the 4th of Game 1, scoring ten runs on nine hits.

Chandler Schemper led off and was hit by a pitch, and the next two batters reached to load the bases. Erin Bredemus had the first RBI of the inning on a single to the middle infield.

Following Brooklyn Van Oort's RBI single to make the score 3-2, Kayla Zevenbergen doubled, driving in three runs. Rachel Evavold, in her second at-bat of the inning, hit a 2-RBI double.

The final two runs of the inning came on Hannah Sikkema's double to left-center field that scored Schemper and Evavold.

In Game 2, added five runs in the 4th, with Kenzie Cunard hitting a sacrifice fly to score Ivy Terpstra for the first run of the inning.

Later, with two runners on base, Evavold singled to center field, allowing Jessica Flaherty and Karli Olsen to cross home plate. With two outs, Heeringa doubled to bring in Schemper and Evavold and giving Dordt an 8-0 lead.

