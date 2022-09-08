COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff women's golf wins Siouxland Invitational

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The Briar Cliff women's golf team won with a team score of 667 on Thursday at the Siouxland Invitational.

The second day of golf was held at The Ridge Golf Course.

The Chargers were 95-over-par, and won by 18 strokes ahead of Dakota Wesleyan (685).

Morningside was fifth at 699, while the two host schools — Dordt and Northwestern — had an exact score of 700.

Sofia Castelan of Morningside led the area golfers with a third-place finish. She turned in a 36-hole score of 160.

Rachel Bostwick led Dordt with a fourth-place finish at 162, while BCU's Frankie Valencia also turned in that same score.

Abbie Miller of BCU was ninth at 168.

Emily Hulshof was 10th with 268.

Kelsey Heath of Mount Marty was the individual medalist at 154.

Wednesday's results

Men's soccer

Morningside 3, Grand View 3: The final score was just part of the story of a dead-even match-up. Both sides tallied 11 offensive attempts with four on goal, and each team wound up with four corner kick attempts.

Three different Mustangs scored. Jona Fischer started off the scoring at the 16-minute, 20-second mark.

Robin Thomala scored at 36-minute mark to make it a 2-2 score, and then Jakob Fronmueller made it a 3-3 match at the 89:07 mark.

Women's soccer

Bellevue 3, Northwestern 1: The Northwestern College women’s soccer team (3-1-0, 0-0-0 GPAC) dropped a 3-1 decision to a tough (RV) Bellevue Bruins (4-1-0) squad at Korver Field at De Valois Stadium Wednesday evening.

Bellevue got on the board first with a goal in the 20th minute as Emma Stock found the back of the net after a half-volley after the initial shot of the sequence bounced off the cross bar. The Bruins would strike again just before the half in the 38th minute, extending their lead to 2-0. The Bruins put up 12 shots in the first half to Northwestern’s one.

The Raiders would attempt a comeback in the second half, as a foul in the box in the 74th minute would setup Julie Dunlap with a penalty kick. The senior’s shot bounced off the cross bar twice, before finding the corner of the net to cut the Bruin deficit in half at 2-1.

Bellevue would strike one last time in the 84th minute to effectively seal the deal.