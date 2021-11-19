COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Dordt cross country places 8th

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Eight was a lucky number for the Dordt University cross country programs on Friday.

The Defenders men and women’s cross country teams both finished eighth at the NAIA national meet.

It marked the second straight year where the Dordt women placed in the Top 10, while the men had their highest placing ever.

Jessica Kampman reached All-American status in the women’s race, placing 20th with a time of 18 minutes, 46 seconds on the 5,000-meter course.

Annika Homan and Eden Winslow cracked the Top 100. Homan’s 77th-place time was 19:29 while Winslow was 100th in 19:38.

On the men’s side for Dordt, Eric Steiger made the All-American cut with a time of 25:49 o nteh 8,000-meter course.

Davis Tebben was 49th in 26:07, and Joe Anderson rounded out the Dordt Top 3 with a 57th-place finish in 27:14.

Morningside sent three women — Emalee Fundermann, Jo McKibben and Kristine Honomichl — to the national meet.

McKibben used her energy with a 162nd-place time of 20:03; Honomichl was 170th (20:08) and Fundermann was 190th in 20:22.

Northwestern sent a pair of runners. Morgan Marker was 105th (19:41) during the women’s race while Ian Wiersma was 90th in 26:41 in the men’s race.

Late Thursday

Men’s soccer

Rio Grande 1, Northwestern 0 (OT): With seven and a half minutes left in regulation, the Red Storm get a ball that bounces off the crossbar to preserve the deadlock. With just two minutes to go, Rio Grande ricocheted ball into the net, but it would be called off for offsides against the Red Storm to keep the match scoreless.

The first overtime period continued to be Rio Grande putting the pressure on and in the 99th minute, a bicycle kick goal would send the Red Storm to the Columbia-CMU Regional final.

Rio Grande mustered up 28 shots in the contest to the Raiders seven, as the Red Storm put 11 of them on goal. Foltz had a phenomenal night with 10 saves, being peppered all night long. Bolger put up three of the Raiders seven shots in the match.

Women’s basketball

South Dakota 83, Briar Cliff 35: Fifth-year senior guard Chloe Lamb dropped 15 first-half points to lead the scoring contingent. She was 6-of-10 from the field. Sixth-year senior Hannah Sjerven added 10 points and eight boards. Sjerven tied Stacy (Kracht) Huber for 16th on USD’s all-time scoring list Thursday night.

South Dakota’s defense held Briar Cliff scoreless for the first 6:30 of the game. The Coyotes led the Chargers 42-15 at the halftime horn before stretching it out to 83-35 for the game.

The Coyotes shot 45.6 percent (31-of-68) from the field and made 12-of-14 (85.7 percent) from the line. Briar Cliff was held to just 22.2 percent (12-of-54) from the floor. The Coyotes capitalized on points in the paint by outscoring the Chargers 42-10.

Volleyball

South Dakota 3, North Dakota 0: The Coyotes clinched the No. 2 seed at the Summit League Tournament at home with a win and Denver loss.

The Coyotes won by set scores of 25-16, 25-19, 25-16.

Sami Slaughter had 13 kills while Elizabeth Juhnke and Aimee Adams tallied 12 apiece as the Coyotes improved to 17-9 overall and 14-3 in the Summit League.

Juhnke registered her 14th double-double of the season with 15 digs to go with 12 kills while Adams recorded a career-high 12 kills while hitting .357.

Madison Jurgens contributed 33 assists, a season-high 21 digs, to go with three aces and one kill for a South Dakota team that totaled 44 kills and hit .219 in the match.

