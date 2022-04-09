College roundup: Dordt's Eric Steiger wins 3K steeplechase at Sioux City Relays

SIOUX CITY-- Dordt senior Eric Steiger came away with a victory on Saturday in the Sioux City Relays 3,000 meter steeplechase at Elwood Olsen Stadium with a time of 9:17.28, while teammate Nicolas Veldhorst placed second in the event at 9:21.68.

The women's 3K steeplechase winner was Grand View junior Morgan Lawson, who finished with a time of 11:14.96, beating Wayne State senior Allie Rosener, who finished with a time of 11:57.15.

Over in the men's 110 meter hurdles, Morningside sophomore Austin Freiberg won the day with a time of 15.14, while Paxon Fleming was runner-up at 15:31.

The men's 100 meter dash winner was SenQuavius Johnson of Dakota State, who finished the race with a mark of 10.95 seconds, milliseconds ahead of Morningside's Jake Knott, who ran a 10.98.

Cameron Jones, competing unattached, won the men's discus throw with a time of 174-07 3/4 feet, 13 up on Dakota State junior Conner Tordsen, who finished with a mark of 161-07 3/4.

In the women's shot put, Dakota Wesleyan sophomore Lila Gronseth finished first with a distance of 45-08 1/2, with Wayne State sophomore Brooklynn Chipps placing second at 45-01.

Dordt's Mikayla Balt won the long jump with a leap of 17-04 3/4, while Kaylynn Ridgely of Northwestern finished second, at 16-10. In the men's long jump, Red Raiders' junior James Gilbert finished first with a mark of 23-08, with Dordt's Devin Bos second at 22-01.

Rebecca Simpson of Buena Vista won the javelin throw at 140-03 1/2 feet, with Morningside's Rylee Olson placing second at 130-01. Sophomore Gabe Wyant, competing unattached, won the men's event with a mark of 186-0, with Dordt senior Kendall Van Zanten placing second with a mark of 151-02 3/4.

Dordt, made up of Micah Brands, Luke Wagner, Cole Zevenbergen, and Payton Mauldin won the 4x200 replay with a time of 1:29.32; while the Morningside squad of Jake Knott, Jared Nicholas, Ashon Banker, and Ashton Verdoorn were second with a time of 1:30.57. The Dordt women's A team won the women's event, at 1:44.19.

The women's 1500 meter run was won by Northwestern sophomore Tirzah Wittenberg with a time of 4:53.92, which beat Emalee Fundermann of Morningside by five seconds.

Alec Baldwin, competing unattached, won the men's 1500 with a time of 3:53.31, while junior Joe Anderson of Dordt placed second at 3:56.30.

The Morningside 1600 sprint medley team of Callie Yeakel, Hope Morken, Betsy Ridout, and Jo McKibben won with a mark of 4:22.02, which beat out runner-up Dakota State by a full 12 seconds.

In the men's event, Buena Vista came out with a win at 3:38.27, and Dakota State placed second at 3:39.07.

Buena Vista also won the women's 4x100 meter relay, as Jade Hays, Christina Jackson, Katara Jondle, and Domonique Rivers combined for a victorious time of 49.61. Just behind them was Dordt, with a time of 50.32.

In the men's 5000 meter run, unattached Caleb Behzing won with time of 15:38.52, with Northwestern senior Ian Wiersma the runner-up at 15:49.

Dordt came out with a win in the 4x400 meter women's relay, with Anmarie Stuit, Emilee Haynen, Mika Koonstra, and Emma Bakker beat second place Northwestern with a time of 3:54.87.

Dordt and Northwestern also placed 1-2 in the men's 4x400, with the Defenders finishing with a first-place time of 3:17.40, and Northwestern runner-up at 3:20.24.

