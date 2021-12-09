COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Iowa State women's basketball edges Iowa at home

AMES, Iowa — The Joens sisters, Ashley and Aubrey, each had a double-double for the second game in a row and No. 15 Iowa State edged No. 12 Iowa 77-70 on Wednesday night to end a five-game losing streak in the series.

The game, a first when both were ranked in the Top 15, wasn't decided until Ashley Joens made three of four free throws in the final 15 seconds.

It was billed as a battle between senior Ashley Joens, who moved up to third on the Cyclones career list with 1,888 points, and Iowa sophomore Caitlin Clark, who led the nation in scoring last season at 26.6 points.

Ashley Joens, a native of Iowa City, the home of Iowa, had 26 points, 11 rebounds, a career-high tying six assists and a steal. Clark, from West DeMoines, had 26 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.

Aubrey Joens scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Lexi Donarski scored 16 points for the Cyclones (9-1).

Monika Czinano scored 13 points and McKenna Warnock 11 for the Hawkeyes (5-2), who lead the series 29-23. Kate Martin grabbed 10 rebounds.

BUENA VISTA 46, NEBRASKA WESLEYAN 38: Junior Vanessa poured in a game and career-high 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting for the Buena Vista women's basketball team as the Beavers went on the road and picked up a strong 46-38 American Rivers Conference victory over Nebraska Wesleyan.

Hamlett posted a season-high in made field goals and matched a season-best with 11 attempts. She also went to the free-throw line a season-high seven times and finished 4-of-7 at the stripe. The conference's leader in rebounding, Hamlett also continued to be a force around the rim, grabbing eight more rebounds as BVU out-rebounded the Prairie Wolves, 44-35.

The Beavers held the Prairie Wolves to only nine points in the opening quarter and six in the third.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

BUENA VISTA 76, NEBRASKA WESLEYAN 72: Beavers sophomore Zane Neubaum scored a game-high 27 points to lead four starters in double figures, as the Buena Vista men's basketball team used a 50-point second half effort to overcome a halftime deficit and hold off Nebraska Wesleyan on the road, 76-72.

Neubaum finished the game shooting 10-of-17 overall and 6-of-10 at the free-throw line. Fellow sophomore Michael Santich turned in a season-high 14 points and seven rebounds while freshman Simon Daniel connected 3-of-5 shots from long range to score 13 points. Senior Michael Demers registered his first double-double of the year, scoring 10 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. He also dished out five assists and picked up two steals. Senior Jake Thompson was the only starter not to score in double figures but did score nine points and dished out nine assists.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0