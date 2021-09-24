COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Merga Gemeda leads pack at Griak Invitational

MINNEAPOLIS — South Dakota fourth-year junior Merga Gemeda cruised to a 37th-place finish at the 35th Roy Griak Invitational on Friday morning at Les Bolstad Golf Course.

Gemeda, a North High School graduate, clocked a time of 25 minutes, 24 seconds for the 8,000-meter course. It marked the fourth-fastest time by a Coyote at Les Bolstad in the Division I era. Gemeda was the top Summit League finisher in the 225-person field.

Third-year sophomore Charlie Babcock placed 73rd with a time of 25:59.8. The time is the eighth-fastest by a Coyote on the course in the Division I era. Babcock consistently moved up throughout the race, climbing 26 spots between the 3,000-meter and 5,000-meter markers and then another 16 places going to into the finish.

The duo of third-year sophomore Ella Byers and second-year freshman Abrielle Jirele led the Coyote women in 72nd and 73rd place, respectively. Byers clocked 22:46.0 for the 6,000-meter course and Jirele was a second behind in 22:47.0. There were 239 women in the field.

Small-school results

Dordt's men's team placed seventh in the men's Maroon 8,000-meter race by scoring 190 points. Eric Steiger led the Defenders with a 25th-place finish of 26 minutes, 12 seconds.