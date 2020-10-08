COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Northwestern men's soccer gets first GPAC win

MITCHELL, S.D. — The Northwestern College men's soccer team scored twice in the second half to pick up its first GPAC victory, a 2-0 win over Dakota Wesleyan in a match played in Mitchell, S.D.

The Raiders improve to 1-2 in the GPAC, 3-2 overall; Dakota Wesleyan drops to 1-3 in the conference, 2-4 overall.

Scoreless after the opening half, Jake Foscalina put Northwestern in front for good with a goal during the 52nd minute. 20 minutes later, Juan Mackrey drove one into the back of the net giving Northwestern a vital two goal lead.

Ezekiel Foltz stopped nine DWU shots and earned his third shutout of the season. Northwestern accounted for 10 shots on-goal, led by Brennan Haggerty, Jonas Tiensvold, Phillippe Patri and Mackrey all with two shots each.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

TEXAS 3, IOWA STATE 0: No. 1 Texas moved to 5-0 with a 25-19, 25-22, 25-14 Big XII Conference volleyball win over Iowa State Thursday at the Erwin Center.

Logan Eggleston had a match-high 14 kills for the Longhorns. Iowa State featured a balanced attack which saw nine kills from Brooke Andersen, eight from Candelaria Herrera and seven apiece from Eleanor Holthaus and Annie Hatch. Jenna Brandt had 26 assists and Izzy Enna 10 digs for the Cyclones (2-3).

