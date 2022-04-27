College roundup: Northwestern softball sweeps Briar Cliff

SIOUX CITY — The Northwestern College softball team defeated Briar Cliff 7-3 and 8-0 in a GPAC doubleheader at Bishop Mueller Field.

The Red Raiders scored the first run in the third inning, coming from Jennifer Boeve who had an RBI single.

Jordyn Kramer, Chloe Gallegos and Kameryn Etherington also scored early in the game to make it a 5-0 game.

Kramer then stole home on a double steal in the sixth inning to make it 6-0.

Boeve had an RBI double later that inning to make it 7-0.

Kylee Lukes drove in all three runs in the final two innings for BCU.

In Game 2, the Red Raiders scored eight in the third inning, then once in the fourth and twice in the fifth.

Boeve and Etherington each drove in two runs. Boeve hit a solo home run in the fourth inning.

Lukes and Kennedy Andersen each had a double out of seven team hits.

That doubleheader by Northwestern was its second this week, as it also swept Dordt 3-1 and 11-2 on Tuesday.

Kate Kralik struck out 11 hitters in Game 1 against the Defenders. Kralik threw a complete game only giving up two hits and one run. She struck out 11 and did not allow a walk.

The Raiders only notched five hits, but five errors by the Defenders allowed the Raiders to take extra bases.

In Game 2, Bri Giordano had a stellar 4-for-4 night, including four RBIs and two doubles. She is leading the Raiders with three-hit games this season.

Gwen Mikkelsen also tallied a three-hit game, including two doubles of her own.

South Dakota 4, Creighton 0: South Dakota freshman pitcher Clara Edwards turned in her most dominant performance of the season and Rylee Nicholson drove in three runs in a 4-0 Coyote win against Creighton Tuesday at Nygaard Field.

Edwards faced one above the minimum and tied her season high of eight strikeouts in logging her fifth shutout of the season. A ground ball that bounced off first base and over Jadyn DeWitte at first and a solid single to left by Cayla Nielsen were her only blemishes. She didn’t walk anyone and earned her 13th win of the season.

Aleesia Sainz doubled and Tatum Villotta singled to ignite South Dakota in the bottom of the first and both scored on a double from Nicholson. That was enough to chase Creighton starter Alexis Wiggins who was relieved by Mikayla Santa Cruz to start inning two.

Nicholson plated Sainz with another double in the third and Gabby Moser followed with a two-bagger to the wall that made it 4-0.

South Dakota totaled seven hits in all. Santa Cruz gave up just the two runs in five innings of work. She struck out three and walked two.

