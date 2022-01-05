COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Peppers double-double leads Morningside to victory over Flames

SIOUX CITY-- The Morningside University women's basketball team earned a decisive 20-point win on Wednesday against the College of Saint Mary, thanks to a big performance from Sophia Peppers.

Peppers, a 5-foot-10 inch senior, scored 29 points to lead the Mustangs to 78-58 win against the Flames. Peppers shot 13-of-22 from the field, with three 3-pointers, while also pulling in 13 rebounds for a double-double.

The Mustangs got some big performances aside from Peppers too. Sierra Mitchell scored 19 points while making five 3-pointers, while McKenna Sims had five assists and five steals in the game.

Chloe Lofstrom was the third Mustang to score in double digits, finishing with 10 points.

Sidney Anderson led Saint Mary with 16 points and 14 rebounds, while Bailey White scored 13.

The Flames actually out-shot the Mustangs, 43.9 percent to 41.6, but Morningside scored 24 points off of turnovers, as Saint Mary turned the ball over 27 times.

Morningside finished with 32 field goals in the game, compared to 25 for the Flames.

The No. 10 ranked Mustangs are now 12-3 on the season, and 8-1 in conference play. Morningside will play its next game on Saturday, at Midland.

Briar Cliff 52, Dakota Wesleyan 49: The No. 23 ranked Briar Cliff women's basketball team came out with a narrow win on Wednesday against Dakota Wesleyan, as some solid defense and a big performance from the bench powered the Chargers to a 52-49 victory.

Briar Cliff shot out to a big lead with 22 points in the first quarter, but was outscored by the Tigers in each of the final three frames. Dakota Wesleyan scored 14 points in the first quarter, and 12 in the second to go into halftime trailing, 32-26.

The Tigers also outscored Briar Cliff in the second half, 23-20, but fell short of a comeback win.

The Chargers were led on offense by Madelyn Deitchler, who went 4-for-8 from the field for 14 points, while Konnor Sudmann put up 10 points.

Mya Hendry had a team-high nine rebounds for Briar Cliff, and the team out-rebounded the Tigers by a 35-28 margin, with 27 defensive rebounds.

The Chargers shot 42 percent from the field with five 3-pointers on the night, while the Tigers shot 32.3 percent, while converting just 26.7 percent of their shots from deep.

BCU had 22 points from its bench on Wednesday, while Dakota Wesleyan had just three. Jada Campbell and Rynn Osthus had 16 and 13 points, respectively, to lead the Tigers.

The loss dropped Dakota Wesleyan to 14-3 on the season, while Briar Cliff improved to 9-6 overall, and 6-3 in conference play.

Briar Cliff will host Doane on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0