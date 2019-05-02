FREMONT, Neb. -- The Dordt softball team, the No. 8 seed in the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament, upset top-seeded Midland 4-3 on Thursday.
Midland had a 2-0 lead when Dordt tied the game in the fourth inning. Midland retook the lead in the bottom half of the inning with a run. Dordt scored two runs in the sixth inning to take the lead and held off Midland for the 4-3 win.
Rachel Evavold got the win, pitching three scoreless innings in relief. Brooklyn Van Oort drove in three runs in the win.
Jamestown defeated Dordt in the next game 5-4. Jamestown scored four runs in the fourth. Dordt answered with a run in the fifth but Jamestown got the run back in the sixth. Dordt came back with three runs in the seventh but couldn't complete the comeback in the 5-4 loss.
Dordt has a rematch with Midland at noon on Friday in an elimination game.
JAMESTOWN 11, NORTHWESTERN 0: Jamestown held Northwestern to five hits in a first round Great Plains Athletic Conference game as the Red Raiders lost 11-0 in five innings. Midland defeated Northwestern 11-2 to end the Red Raiders season.
Madison Beaver hit a double in the loss. The Red Raiders fell to the elimination bracket of the GPAC tournament.