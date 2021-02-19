COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Morningside improves to 8-0 with two more wins Saturday

ABERDEEN, S.D. - Morningside improved to 8-0 on the softball season with a pair of win in action at the Presentation Dome here Saturday.

The Mustangs got two home runs apiece from Morgan Nixon and Lexie Stolen to defeat Valley City State 9-1 and then wrapped up the day with a 13-0, five-inning win over Dakota State.

Lisa Bolton pitched the first five innings and struck out six to get the pitching win in the game with Valley City State. Katherine Wurtz pitched four scoreless innings and gave up two hits and three walks to get the win over DSU.

Nixon got het third home run in the day in the Dakota State win.

LATE FRIDAY

MORNINGSIDE 11, MAYVILLE STATE 2: The Mustangs scored seven times in the top of the first inning and rolled to a college softball win at the Presentation Dome in Aberdeen, S.D. Friday.

Morgan Nixon had a two-run home run during the rally and later added a solo shot for Morningside. Ellie Cropley also had a pair of double and drove in two for the Mustangs.

Lisa Bolton and Alex Nelson shared pitching duties with Nelson hurling the final three frames to get the win.