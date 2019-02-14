BATESVILLE, Ark. - Lyon (Ark.) improved to 4-0 on the season with a doubleheader sweep of Northwestern in college softball action Thursday.
Lyon won by run-rule 9-0 in six innings in the opener then took a 3-2 verdict for the second game win.
Devin Dreesen and Vanessa Gomez drove in a run each and Madison Beaver had two hits in the second game for Northwestern, which was playing in its home opener. The Raiders had just one hit in the opener off Lyon pitcher Katelyn Platt, a single by Amber Schubert.
SOUTHWEST BAPTIST 5-5, WAYNE STATE 3-8: Wayne State used a four-run seventh inning rally for an 8-5 win in the second game of a doubleheader with Southwest Baptist Thursday at Bolivar, Missouri. Southwest Baptist won the first game 5-3.
It was the season-opening series for the Wildcats. Kim Vidlak went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and three runs scored in the WSC win, while Raquell Penke was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs. Makenna Adkison picked up the first pitching win of the season with relief help from Maddie Moser.
Wayne State had six hits in the opener, including a double by Annie Grammer. Moser was the losing pitcher.