TUCSON, Ariz. - A pair of Michigan squads won games over Northwestern in college softball action played here Wednesday. Madonna handed the Raiders an 8-3 setback while Siena Heights won 4-1 to drop NWC to 4-6 on the season.
Madonna (13-4) scored all eight of its runs in the the fourth inning to erase an early 3-0 lead by the Raiders. Amber Schubert, Bri Giordano and Hailey Louw each had an extra base hit to fuel three-run second inning but Northwestern had only three hits the rest of the game.
In the loss to Siena Heights, the Raiders were checked on three hits with Schubert's RBI double in the fourth inning scoring Jennifer Boeve to give Northwestern a 1-0 lead. Siena Heights (6-1) scored once in the fifth inning and three more times in the sixth to rally for the win.
Wayne State closes Florida trip with two more wins Thursday
The Wildcats wrapped up a 7-1 Florida trip with college softball wins over Alderson Broaddus (9-5) and Clarion (11-3) in action at the NTC Spring Games in Clermont, Fla. Thursday afternoon.
Morgan Vasa went 3-4 and scored two runs to pace Wayne State in the win over Alderson while Abbie Hix had a home run in the win over Clarion. Makenna Adkison pitched six inning and fanned seven to get the pitching win over Alderson while Maddie Moser pitched four innings to get the win and Riley Vanderveen three inning to get the save in the game with Clarion. The Wildcats return home with an 8-6 record.
Loyola Marymount 5, South Dakota 2
Loyola Marymount jumped to a 3-0 lead after two innings and went on to upend South Dakota in a college softball game played at Smith Field in Los Angeles Thursday.
The Coyotes got single runs in the fourth and seventh innings, scoring on an RBI double by Dustie Durham in the fourth and a triple by Durham which was followed by a sacrifice fly by Lauren Wobken in the seventh.
USD (14-9) used five different pitchers in the game in preparation for weekend action at the Arizona State tournament starting Friday.
Northwestern wins two in Arizona
The Raider softball squad logged wins over Missouri Valley and Benedictine in college softball action in Tucson, Ariz. Thursday.
Northwestern won 11-3 over Missouri Valley in five innings with Bri Giordano continuing her hot start to the season with three hits and four RBI's to lead the way. Madison Beaver also plated three runs for the Raiders in support of winning pitcher Emma Schnell who scatted nine hits and a walk while fanning two.
Stats were not available for the win over Benedictine, which was a 2-1 triumph for the Raiders in eight innings.
Wayne State wins two in Florida Wednesday
CLERMONT, Fla. - Wayne State picked up wins over Alderson Broaddus (5-3) and Concordia, N.Y. 8-0 in college softball action at the NTC Spring Games Wednesday.
Abbie Hix had a bases clearing double and Ashley Hernandez a two-run double to drive in all five runs for the Wildcats in the win over Alderson Broaddus. Wayne State worked a 5-0 lead and needed to hold off the Battlers late with WSC relief pitcher Makenna Adkison getting a line out to short stop in the seventh inning with the bases loaded to close out the win. Maddie Moser got the pitching win in the triumph over Alderson going 5 2/3 innings.
Adkison pitched a two-hit shut out over five innings to get the win over Concordia. Adkison struck out six while walking none and improved her record to 4-3. Morgan Vasa, Kortney Buresh, Taylor Menard had two hits apiece along with Hix and Hernandez in the win over Concordia.