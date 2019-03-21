EMPORIA, Kan. - Wayne State split a pair of contests downing Emporia State 5-0 while dropping a 10-5 decision to host Emporia State in action at the Emporia State softball classic Thursday.
Makenna Adkison pitched a four-hit shut out and Abbie Hix drove in all five runs in Wayne State's 5-0 win over Washburn. Hix had a pair of two-run singles in both the second and sixth innings and also plated a run on a bases loaded walk in the fourth frame. Given the early lead, Adkison was able to keep the Ichabods off the scoreboard while giving up four walks and working around six errors.
Errors came back to haunt the Wildcats in the loss to Emporia State later in the day as an early 5-0 lead vanished as Wayne State committed five more miscues. Hix again drove in two more runs with her second home run of the year but WSC dropped to 9-7 after Emporia State tied the score at 5-5 after four innings then scored four more times in the sixth to take command. Gabby Biondo drove in four runs and Desti Ijigoh homered for Emporia (7-15).