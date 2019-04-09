SIOUX CITY, IOWA -- Led by four singles victories out of six on the women’s side and a perfect men’s team score, Morningside College picked up Great Plains Athletic Conference victories Monday, April 8.
Senior Ons Souissi, junior Abby Fitzgerald and freshmen Haley Potthoff and Tenly Hansen turned back the visiting Red Raiders of Northwestern College on the Maroon’s home Mason Family Tennis Complex courts. NWC held a 2-1 lead through doubles before the quartet went to work and enabled a 5-4 victory that moved head coach Larry Mason’s team to 5-9 overall and 2-2 in the league with straight-set triumphs.
Head coach Doug Stanek’s men’s team, gaining its first loop decision and going to 3-10 overall, was just as strong. They surrendered only six games in doubles competition, and juniors Samuel Castro Padilla and Jesus Angel Sanz and sophomores Max Prochaska, Jory Opp and Garrett Seamans were just as tough on the visitors in singles action, dropping just 10 games between them in straight-set victories. Senior Bernardo Cardio closed out the 9-0 team win with a thrilling 6-1, 3-6, 10-8 triumph in top singles play.
Morningside is scheduled to be back in action Saturday, at Doane College.