SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota women’s tennis team evened its match record at 7-7 following a 6-1 win over Oral Roberts on Saturday.
The Coyotes sixth straight win was also their second straight to begin Summit League play.
Jana Lazarevic and Luana Stanciu got the wins rolling with a 6-3 decision at No. 3 doubles while Natka Kmoskova and Anastasiia Bondarenko secured the doubles point with a 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles.
Bondarenko, a senior, improved to 6-1 overall with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Valentina Gisbert at No. 6 singles.
Lazarevic, a sophomore, won her fourth straight match with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Geijenia Cornelius at No. 1 singles.
Kmoskova earned a 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 2 singles over Gorana Kadjevic while Stanciu and Emma Tranberg each earned hard-fought wins in a tie-break.
South Dakota is scheduled to host Creighton in a mid-week contest on Wednesday in Vermillion.
Morningside drops GPAC opener
SEWARD, Neb. -- The Morningside men's tennis team lost its Great Plains Athletic Conference opener 8-1 to Concordia on Sunday.
Morningside's lone win came at No. 2 doubles at Bernardo Cadario and Jory Opp pulled out a 9-7 victory.
Morningside fell to 2-8 with the loss and Concordia is 7-5 overall and 2-1 in the GPAC.